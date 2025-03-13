The Great Neck Board of Education were presented various categories of expenses in the district’s drafted 2025-2026 budget at a meeting Wednesday, March 12

The Great Neck School District continued its budget talks on Wednesday, March 12, examining multiple budget expense categories that are all increasing from the current budget.

Deputy Superintendent John O’Keefe made the district’s second budget presentation to the board of education. At the time, not all budget information was available.

The first budget presentation was delivered on Feb. 11 with a presentation on its tax levy and fund balance.

The district is proposing about $32.7 million of its budget next year for general support, which covers administrative costs. This is an increase of about 2.65% year over year.

Administrative costs make up about 10% of the district’s budget.

Transportation expenses are drafted to increase by about 4%, totaling $18,174,767 for next year. O’Keefe said about $5 million is used for public transportation, with about $7 million for private school transportation and $4.3 million for special education, athletics and field trips.

The district’s recreation department expenses are drafted at $1,300,506 for the 2025-2026 school year, about a $250,000 increase from the current budget.

O’Keefe attributed this increase to summer programs previously funded by pandemic grants that the district no longer receives. However, O’Keefe said the $1.3 million budget is the highest expense the district could spend, pending changes based on student participation and parental fees.

Employee benefits, debt services and interfund transfer expenses are drafted at $90,946,066.

Employee retirement and benefits account for the majority of these expenses, with $57 million allocated for benefits and $16 million for retirement.

The district estimates the potential tax levy to be about $244,222,078 next school year, or a 3.05% increase. This falls within the district’s allowable tax increase and is compliant with the tax cap, O’Keefe said.

While the state sets the tax cap at a 2% increase, this is only for one portion of the formula, O’Keefe said. This permits school districts to increase their taxes by more than 2% yet still comply with state law.

The district is also considering pursuing two capital reserve projects. One would be installing a synthetic field and drainage improvements at North Middle School, and the other would be renovating a former shop classroom into a multi-purpose room.

O’Keefe acknowledged that both projects are for the North Middle School, saying the district is balancing improvements for both north and south schools.

Superintendent Kenneth Bossert said the district is currently pursuing projects in both regions, which will be balanced on a year-to-year basis.

“We are very sensitive to making sure that there’s a balance of resources provided to our community,” Bossert said.

The next budget presentation will be given at the board of education meeting on March 25. Additional budget information can be found on the district’s website.

The board of education will adopt the budget on April 22. It will then be put to a community vote on May 20.

In other news, the board also approved the appointment of two high school administrators.

Thomas DePaola was appointed as the interim principal of North High School. He will take the seat formerly held by Daniel Holtzman, who is the district’s newest assistant superintendent for secondary curriculum.

Geraldine De Carlo will fill DePaola’s former position as acting assistant principal at South High School. De Carlo previously served as a high school principal in Hewlett and Oceanside.

Bossert also applauded the state regent’s action in implementing a new policy for regents exams.

New state policies would give superintendents the power to waive a student’s participation in regents exams when there is an extenuating circumstance. Bossert said the district has worked hard advocating for this policy.

“There are often circumstances that arise that prohibit our students from being successful in a singular exam, preventing them from achieving diplomacy and graduation due to extenuating circumstances in their lives and in their households,” Bossert said.

The Great Neck Public Schools are also continuing its pursuit to establish a Portrait of a Graduate. The effort will continue next week with a follow-up thought exchange with the community to source community priorities. A draft is anticipated to be presented by Spring and adopted by the end of the school year.