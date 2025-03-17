Quickway Japanese Hibachi set to open this fall in Farmingdale

Quickway Japanese Hibachi is coming to Farmingdale, one of several locations that the restaurant chain is set to open this year.

The restaurant, which touts a healthier version of hibachi dining, signed a long-term lease at the Republic Plaza Shopping Center at 909 Broadhollow Road. According to the restaurant, the 2,500-square-foot restaurant will open in September.

Quickway offers chicken, beef, shrimp, tofu, or salmon dishes, as well as salads, sides, and sushi prepared with fresh ingredients and homemade sauces. The chain said its ingredients contain no trans fat or MSG and are reduced in salt.

Since its founding in 2012, Quickway has grown to 52 locations, all in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

According to Katz and Associates, a retail real estate company, the restaurant chain also signed five leases in New York: one in Farmingdale, two in Brooklyn, one in the Bronx, and another in Carle Place. Quickway said it expects to have 65 locations open by the end of the year.

The restaurant will join Chili’s, Panera Bread, Chipotle Mexican Grill, The Halal Guys, and Burger Village as food vendors at Republic Plaza. The shopping center also has a Bank of America, AAA, and Walmart Supercenter.

The transaction was arranged and negotiated for the landlord by Robert Delavale of the Breslin Organization.

“Not only is our food great, but the great value makes people very happy,” founder and CEO of Quickway Japanese Hibachi Bob Liang said. “We’re proud of what we’ve created and can’t wait for the new stores to open and reflect our continued vision for growth!”