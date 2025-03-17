Sands Point Preserve to Host Inaugural Health and Wellness Fair

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy will host its Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, March 22, in Castle Gould’s Great Hall.

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy will host its inaugural Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, March 22, from noon to 4 p.m. in Castle Gould’s Great Hall.

The event will bring together local health and wellness practitioners specializing in Western, Eastern, complementary and alternative medicine, focusing on the holistic connection between mind, body and spirit. Visitors can meet practitioners and receive resources to guide them toward optimal health and well-being.

Practitioners will share insights on Ayurvedic medicine, chiropractic care, neurofeedback, thermography, functional medicine, hypnosis, medical qigong, traditional Chinese medicine, physical therapy and movement rehabilitation, longevity, meditation, birth and postpartum support, healthy lifestyle foods, women’s perinatal nutrition and wellness, somatic work, gynecologic and lifestyle medicine for women (specializing in perimenopause and menopause), hearing health, psychotherapy, nutritional health coaching, intuitive energy healing and empowerment coaching, acupuncture and herbalism, AI-driven mental well-being, nature therapy—including ecotherapy and forest therapy—fitness, nutrition and recovery, yoga retreats, mental health and substance abuse awareness, salt caves, pranic healing, Pilates, massage, reiki and sound healing.

Participating practices include Acupuncture by Savannah, Athletic IQ Physical Therapy, Back to Life Wellness Center, Balanced Medical, Catholic Health’s Center for Integrative Medicine and Optimal Health from St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center, Erica Fazzari Yoga, Fostering Longevity, I Love Hearing, Laura’s Intuitive Wellness, Lifestyle Café, My Doula Ruth, Patricia M. Lundy, LCSW, PLLC, Project HELP Long Island, Reulay, Inc., Roslyn Salt Cave, Rudra Ayurveda & Panchakarma Center, RX|FIT, Sara Siskind LLC, Sol Center, TQH New York, Traditional Chinese Medicine of NY, Wild Heart Nature Connection.

The event is free with admission to the preserve. The standard $15 parking fee applies to nonmembers.