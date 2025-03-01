Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Towns sue FAA, 9/11 vandalism and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include two Nassau towns suing the FAA over airplane nuisances.

For residents across Long Island, especially those in Floral Park and East Hills, low-flying planes and their auditory and visual disturbances have become a constant reality.

Despite Nassau County’s student enrollment decline, Syosset and Jericho schools remain two districts that buck that trend.

Democrats will maintain control over Nassau County’s 2nd legislative district after the Feb. 25 special election with Olena Nicks winning in a landslide with 87% of the vote.

Mineola’s downtown will soon have cooking classes and a grab-and-go Italian restaurant.

Police have charged two individuals in connection with defacing multiple items at Tobay Beach, including two 9/11 memorials.