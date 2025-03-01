Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Towns sue FAA, 9/11 vandalism and more

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.
Two Nassau towns sue FAA over low-flying planes
For residents across Long Island, especially those in Floral Park and East Hills, low-flying planes and their auditory and visual disturbances have become a constant reality.
Student enrollment grows in Jericho and Syosset, defying county trend
Despite Nassau County’s student enrollment decline, Syosset and Jericho schools remain two districts that buck that trend.
Olena Nicks projected to win special election for Nassau Legislature
Democrats will maintain control over Nassau County’s 2nd legislative district after the Feb. 25 special election with Olena Nicks winning in a landslide with 87% of the vote.
Two new businesses to open in Mineola’s downtown after board approval
Mineola’s downtown will soon have cooking classes and a grab-and-go Italian restaurant.
Two charged in Tobay Beach vandalism incident that defaced 9/11 monuments
Police have charged two individuals in connection with defacing multiple items at Tobay Beach, including two 9/11 memorials.