Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Towns sue FAA, 9/11 vandalism and more

By Posted on
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include two Nassau towns suing the FAA over airplane nuisances.
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include two Nassau towns suing the FAA over airplane nuisances.

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Two Nassau towns sue FAA over low-flying planes

The towns of North Hempstead and Hempstead filed a lawsuit against the FAA regarding low-flying planes directed to JFK International Airport
The towns of North Hempstead and Hempstead filed a lawsuit against the FAA regarding low-flying planes directed to JFK International AirportTown of North Hempstead

For residents across Long Island, especially those in Floral Park and East Hills, low-flying planes and their auditory and visual disturbances have become a constant reality.

Student enrollment grows in Jericho and Syosset, defying county trend

Syosset students enrollment grows, defying Nassau County trend of decline
Syosset students enrollment grows, defying Nassau County trend of declineSyosset Central School District

Despite Nassau County’s student enrollment decline, Syosset and Jericho schools remain two districts that buck that trend.

Olena Nicks projected to win special election for Nassau Legislature

Olena Nicks, the Uniondale Democrat who is projected to win yesterday's special election for Nassau County's Second District Legislative Seat.
Olena Nicks, the Uniondale Democrat who is projected to win yesterday’s special election for Nassau County’s Second District Legislative Seat.Photo courtesy of Olena Nicks.

Democrats will maintain control over Nassau County’s 2nd legislative district after the Feb. 25 special election with Olena Nicks winning in a landslide with 87% of the vote.

Two new businesses to open in Mineola’s downtown after board approval

IMG 6477
Mayor Paul A. Pereira speaking at Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. (From left to right: Trustee Jeffery M. Clark, Trustee Janine Sartori, Mayor Paul A. Pereira, Trustee Paul S. Cusato, Trustee Donna M. Solosky, Village Attorney John P. Gibbons).Isabella Gallo

Mineola’s downtown will soon have cooking classes and a grab-and-go Italian restaurant.

Two charged in Tobay Beach vandalism incident that defaced 9/11 monuments

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino speaks about defacing of two 9/11 memorials at Tobay Beach
Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino speaks about defacing of two 9/11 memorials at Tobay BeachPhoto courtesy of Casey Fahrer

Police have charged two individuals in connection with defacing multiple items at Tobay Beach, including two 9/11 memorials.

About the Author

Nicole Formisano

Nicole Formisano is the digital editor of the Long Island Press. She covers politics, crime, entertainment and general interest, with a penchant for profiles, science reporting and sneaking puns into her writing wherever possible.

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites