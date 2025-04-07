Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Richard Lazar of Lazar’s Chocolate

Lazar’s Chocolate: Great Neck’s Sweetest OG Since 1975

If you’ve strolled down Middle Neck Road anytime in the past five decades (since 1975!), you’ve likely caught a whiff and a glimpse of sweet delights coming from Lazar’s Chocolate. From caramels to buttercrunch to hand-dipped marshmallows that defy logic and calories, everything is made with precision, passion, and a touch of Lazar’s magic.

I recently met with Richard Lazar to talk shop and all things Great Neck. It seems he was destined to be a candymaker and who basically has chocolate in his DNA.

He made that discovery in his early twenties when he visited his Aunt Evelyn’s downtown Manhattan candy shop, Evelyn’s Chocolate Shop. She had learned the craft from her father, David (Rich’s grandfather) at Eee-Laine Chocolates in the 1940’s, which originated from Europe. Rich apprenticed for one year under his aunt’s tutelage, learning the family’s famous Swiss-style blend and then ultimately struck out on his own. Boom! Lazar’s Chocolate of Great Neck was born.

Why Great Neck?

“Great Neck was appealing in 1975, in terms of variety and quality of shops.” We had a bakery, pizza store, delis, cheese shop, party shop, fruit store, Poultry Mart, and many restaurants. Our chocolate shop seemed like a perfect fit.”

Good call! There was also a steady stream of walking traffic for impulse shopping. Actually, that has not changed. Great Neck is a uniquely walkable downtown, unlike our neighboring suburbs. Let’s make Strolling in town popular again!

Starting Out

Rich’s shop was very popular in Great Neck, even from its early days. Still, at first, getting suppliers to extend credit was a challenge. Also, their first landlord could have been more supportive, he wasn’t a partner in their success. Over time, that changed. Lazar’s Chocolate has been in its current spot for 25 years, and it is in the process of expanding its production facilities to double their size by 2025.

The Secret Sauce

From the start, Rich was sure he had a winning recipe: high-quality confections and a supportive partner in crime—his wife Barbara, aka CFO. Barbara was the woman who made sure the lights stayed on, given her accounting background and strong business sense. In the Lazar tradition, their three children were the proverbial kids in the candy store. Their daughter Stacy did time at the shop as a teenager, but her delight in candy making had an expiration date.

Today, her brothers, Marc and Jeff, have taken the lead and continue to carry on the Lazar’s Chocolate family tradition, with retail shops located in Great Neck and Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale.

Great Neck in One Word

In a word: “Tough.” No matter where they are from, Lazar’s customers demand excellence —so if you are a merchant in town, you’d better bring your A-game. Luckily, Rich adds, “Chocolate makes people happy. We really don’t have bad days here.”

Highlights over the Years

• Being featured in People Magazine in 1976.

• That time, the David Letterman Show dropped by for a skit.

• The town parade for Olympic gold medalist Sarah Hughes (because chocolate-fueled greatness is contagious).

• The introduction of personalized chocolate bars.

The Retail Mix

Rich feels the Great Neck community, both residents and merchants were always welcoming and encouraging. For sure, over the past fifty years, the people have changed.

The retail mix has changed, but Lazar’s remains a beacon of sweet consistency. “It’s a tougher crowd now,” Rich admits. Great Neck doesn’t suffer fools—or mediocre chocolate. Still, while the “old town was more suited to our product, we are gradually gaining the appreciation and trust of the newer generations.”

Rich gives props to other neighborhood legends: Gino’s Pizza, Kensington Kosher Deli, Spectacles, and some newer ones: Rothchilds Restaurant, Kama, Great Neck Diner, Nardo, and Sam & Ko Salon. But like many locals, he’s still waiting for the return of a good Italian restaurant and a decent supermarket (Aldi cannot come soon enough…). Sadly, Daruma, one of Rich’s favorites—Great Neck’s original sushi spot—is closing this year.

Tips from a Successful Entrepreneur:

Love what you do. Don’t be undercapitalized. Invest in your business and technology. Rich says internet sales are robust, amounting to one–third of revenue.

Here’s a hot stock tip-in good times and bad, chocolate is always a good choice. So, it is a solid bet that Lazar’s will continue to thrive even amid the financial headwinds that some business sectors are now facing. So, too, Great Neck.

It is still the choice spot for Rich Lazar to continue his legacy, work his craft and bring countless smiles. Meanwhile, as summer approaches and chocolate sales cool, you’ll find Rich taking a breather, fishing daily in the Long Island Sound, catching and releasing fish.