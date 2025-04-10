The Nicholas Center brings the ’80s to the stage in musical showcase

Neurodiverse performers took guests on a totally tubular trip “Back to the ’80s” in The Nicholas Center’s second annual musical showcase.

Neurodiverse performers brought their talents to the stage in The Nicholas Center’s musical showcase and took audiences on a totally tubular trip “Back to the ’80s.”

The Nicholas Center, which promotes employment and community for autistic adults, held its 2nd annual musical showcase on April 9. More than 250 guests filled the Jeanne Rimsky Theater and were delighted by the on-stage skills of the participants. Six bands and more than 50 neurodiverse artists rocked the stage, treating audiences to music, dance and spoken word performances. Between the stage’s bright colors, the artists’ fun hair and the production’s era-appropriate music selection, the musical showcase was totally radical and oh-so-’80s.

The cast and crew participated in all aspects of the musical showcase from start to finish, truly making it their own.

“Every aspect of this production — the script, music and set design, choreography, costumes, promo videos, photography and stage crew — involved our neurodiverse cast and crew,” said Lee Anne Vetrone, the director of development for The Nicholas Center. “The TNC Musical offered an incredible opportunity to celebrate and support diversity and inclusion in the Arts.”

The Nicholas Center supports and promotes vocational skills, supported employment, jobs and community projects all year long, including during Autism Acceptance Month in April. The organization aims to revolutionize the way autistic individuals learn, live and work in the community. Members are now preparing for their third annual spring gala on May 1.

To learn more, visit TNCnewyork.org.