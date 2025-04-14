Justice Dept. sides with Bethpage mosque in statement of interest

Federal Justice Department backs the Muslims on Long Island against the Town of Oyster Bay with statement on Friday, April 11

The U.S. Justice Department has sided with the Muslims on Long Island in a lawsuit against the Town of Oyster Bay over the process of expanding a Bethpage religious center.

The federal department released a 17-page statement of interest on April 11 about the case, saying the Muslims on Long Island were likely to prevail because the town imposed tougher parking regulations on the mosque than on other secular facilities.

“Plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of their RLUIPA equal terms claim 1 because, under the recently revised parking code, MOLI is treated less favorably than comparable secular uses such as theaters, libraries, and museums, and the Town cannot and does not show that such unequal treatment is justified,” the statement of interest said.

The Muslims on Long Island first sent a site application to the town in 2018. The organization has attempted to replace the two one-story buildings on the property with one larger mosque. The plaintiffs, led by Masjid Al-Baqi mosque congregants Imran Makda and Moeen Qureshi and represented by Muhammad Faridi, claim that they have run into multiple legal problems with the town through this process, including a change in town law in 2022 that expanded parking spots for places of worship from one parking spot for every three seats to one parking spot for every three persons occupancy.

The Muslim organization sued the town in January under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, the New York State Constitution and Article 78 of the New York Civil Practice Law and Rules. The 74-page complaint was filed in the U.S. Eastern District Court.

“This lawsuit is brought to seek redress for unimaginable bigotry perpetuated against a small Muslim community in the hamlet of Bethpage,” the complaint said.

“This mosque isn’t just a building, it’s a vital part of our lives and our faith. We love this town and want to contribute to its growth and harmony, but instead, we’ve been treated like we don’t belong,” Qureshi said in a statement when the complaint was filed.

“It’s heartbreaking to see our efforts met with such resistance and discrimination,” Makda said in January. “This is not just about a mosque—it’s about being treated fairly and with dignity as neighbors and citizens.”

The town board had responded, saying that the claims against them were false.

“While we do not comment on the specifics of pending litigation, these claims are baseless, unjustified and attempt to divide the community,” Town of Oyster Bay Attorney Frank Scalera said in January. “Our town’s policies are applied equally and reflect fairness for all, regardless of faith. The Town takes great pride in its proven dedication to diversity and inclusiveness.”

The Muslims of Long Island’s attorney said the goal of the suit is to bring the American principle of free worship without prejudice.

Efforts to reach the town after the statement of interest was issued were unavailing.