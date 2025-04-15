Mineola board approves new apartment building, village budget

It’s official: A new apartment is coming to Mineola’s downtown.

The village’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the new development, which will be located on the northwest corner of Main Street and Second Street, where a 2022 fire burned down the previous buildings.

“We look forward to breaking ground as soon as possible,” Mineola Mayor Paul Pereira said.

He spoke in favor of the building leading up to the vote, emphasizing how much he thought its addition would benefit downtown. He said he believes the apartment is the best use for the currently empty lot, as it will attract new residents who will feel a sense of responsibility to the area and will spend money and time in the village.

“It really is the key piece in that downtown revitalization,” the mayor said. “Once it is done, I think downtown will start to look like downtown.”

The board heard a comprehensive presentation from the project’s developers, DP Builders, at its March 12 meeting. The developer’s attorney, Kevin M. Walsh, said the developer was looking to break ground early next spring and would take roughly a year and a half to complete the project from that point.

The six-story apartment, which will stand flush against the municipal parking lot, is to be located in the village’s historic district. Because of this, it required an exception from the board, as buildings over 40 feet are not permitted in the area. However, the mayor said buildings that abut municipal property are typically given a bit of leeway.

At its highest point, it would stand at 60 feet tall and at its lowest 45 feet. The top floor is only a partial floor, housing amenities like a gym and community terrace and, along with the fifth floor, is set back from the street, which the developer’s team said would minimize how tall the building appeared.

“It fits with the character of the downtown,” Pereira said after hearing the developer’s initial presentation. The team said it had worked to incorporate design motifs from nearby historical buildings.

The building is projected to house 49 one-bedroom units, which will go for around $2,500 a month, and 13 two-bedroom units, which will rent for around $3,5000 a month, as well as two or three commercial tenants on the ground floor, including a restaurant, according to Walsh. He added that as market rates change, the projected cost of the units will likely shift prior to opening. There will be seven affordable units rented below market rate.

DP Builders plans to create an underground parking garage to ensure parking access for all new residents. A parking space will be included in each apartment’s rent.

Prior to voting on the apartment, the board held a public budget hearing on the $28,693,237 village budget for the next fiscal year, which passed. Treasurer Giacomo A. Ciccone said the budget was up $783,385 from last year’s $27,909,852 budget.

The budget will be partially funded by a 1.81% tax levy increase, which Ciccone said amounts to a roughly $50 annual tax increase for the average village family.

Ciccone said notable budget line increases include employee pensions and healthcare, which have cost increases dictated by the state outside the village’s control.

He also announced that the village would be applying for $426,000 in Community Grant Block Funding, a county grant, for a variety of projects, including upgrades to fire department safety, pedestrian-scale street lighting and community welcome and wayfinding signs.

“There are certain things we can’t control, and that comes down to about half of the budget. When you think of it that way, we’re really doing a lot with your money,” Deputy Mayor Janine Sartori said, thanking the treasurer for creating a balanced budget and village staff for seeking out grants. “I think we’re going to have a really good year.”