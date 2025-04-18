Daniel Gale Foundation announces 3rd annual outing

Julia Poli Pecora, the distinguished honoree at the Daniel Gale Foundation’s third annual outing fundraiser

The Daniel Gale Foundation, will be holding its third annual outing on Monday, June 9, at the Huntington Country Club, with proceeds going towards charities located across Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island.

The outing will offer a day of golf, tennis and pickleball. Last year’s event achieved 110% of its goal, raising over $110,000 for Long Island charitable organizations.

This year’s distinguished honoree is Julia Poli Pecora, a Huntington native and vice president of partnerships at the UBS Arena and New York Islanders.

Now in her sixth season with the team, Poli Pecora has played a pivotal role in the franchise, leading numerous revenue-generating sales efforts. Her work helped open the UBS Arena in 2021 and continues to greatly benefit the organization.

“With heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors and attendees who made our first two events a success, we anticipate another opportunity to make a meaningful impact on our neighbors in need,” said Deirdre O’Connell, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty chief executive officer and president of the Daniel Gale Foundation, in a press release.

“Our commitment remains steadfast – to support the communities we serve across Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island,” O’Connell said.

Two of the Daniel Gale Foundation’s board members, Melissa Stark, sales manager for Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington, and Northport offices, and Abby Sheeline, senior media and communications strategist in the corporate office, are co-chairing this year’s event.

The Daniel Gale Foundation is the philanthropic division of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, one of the nation’s top-ranked luxury real estate organizations.

To register for or to sponsor the outing, please visit e.givesmart.com/events/HYH/.

