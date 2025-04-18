Glen Cove fire displaces 15 tenants from apartment building

The Glen Cove Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 68 Glen Cove Ave. on Thursday, April 17

Three tenants of a Glen Cove apartment building were treated for smoke inhalation, and 15 were displaced after a fire broke out.

The fire on Thursday, April 17, is believed to have started in an unoccupied unit at 68 Glen Cove Ave., according to the city’s police department.

The Glen Cove Police Department said the fire was observed by officer Anthony Pedraita, who was on routine patrol, at approximately 3:38 a.m. Pedraita and other officers forced their way into the building and began evacuating those inside, police said.

Police said the fire department responded and battled the fire, which blocked the main entrance and required remaining occupants to be removed via the second-floor window.

Police said the fire caused major damage to the interior and roof of the building and displaced 15 tenants.

The city said Mayor Pam Panzenbeck and Deputy Mayor Donna McNaughton were on the scene to help arrange temporary housing for the displaced, provide residents with support, and allow them to “stay warm” in their cars.

City officials said the two remained on scene until after 6:00 a.m. and are currently working with the Red Cross to ensure that residents get the help they need.

One tenant and two officers were treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

“Thankfully, the quick actions by the Glen Cove Police and Fire Department prevented anyone from being seriously injured as a result of this quick-moving fire,” the police department said in a release.

The police said they believed the fire may have started in an unoccupied apartment that was undergoing renovations. They said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The Glen Cove Fire Department was assisted by the Locust Valley, Bayville, Sea Cliff, East Norwich and Roslyn fire departments.

Read More: Glen Cove firefighters honored for help in Jennings Creek Wildfire