Massapequa Park Village passes $7.9M budget

The Massapequa Park Village board passed a $7.9 million budget within the state tax cap for the 2025-26 fiscal year at a meeting on Monday, April 28.

Mayor Daniel Pearl outlined the budget before the board unanimously voted in favor of passing it. He said that as stewards of taxpayer dollars, the board is committed to supporting vital services to those in the village.

The village’s $7,906,522 budget marks a $102,950, or 1.32% increase, from the previous $7,803,572 budget. Pearl said the increase is mostly related to contractually mandated salary changes, municipal insurance and information technology costs.

The current budget will end on May 31 and the newly adopted budget will begin on June 1. The approved budget will run until May 31, 2026.

The tax rate will increase by 2.34% from 11.1594% to 11.4205% for the new budget. Pearl attributed this increase to rising costs and “an unpredictable economic outlook.” Other villages throughout the county have pointed out the national worry over the current economic situation.

The budget has a slight decrease from the previous budget in estimated revenue. The village is expecting to earn $2,479,362, excluding property taxes.

“This budget is the result of a collaborative effort between the Board of Trustees, the clerk-treasurer’s office and various department heads,” Pearl said. “ I would like to thank them all for their efforts in finding the best balance of resource management and delivering the best services available.”