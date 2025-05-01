Locust Valley Library launches 1st Poet-in-Residence program

The Locust Valley Library has officially launched its inaugural Poet-in-Residence initiative, with local poet and English professor Patti Tana leading monthly programs.

“I am delighted to join the Locust Valley Library as Poet-in-Residence,” Tana said. “We all have stories. I look forward to reading and listening to your stories and helping you bring out the poetry in your voice.”

Nadine Buccilli, the Locust Valley Library director, said the program aims to foster connections and creativity among its patrons. She said Tana has previously worked with the library on various programming and seemed like the “perfect fit” for its inaugural year.

“Patti had already made an impression during one of our earlier poetry exchanges,” Buccilli said. “Her writing connects with so many people, and when you have a chance to meet with her, you’ll see that she has a natural gift for encouraging others.”

Tana has published nine poetry collections and teaches English at Nassau Community College. The library said she is also the editor of the poetry anthology Songs of Seasoned Women and has been the associate editor of Long Island Quarterly since its founding in 1990.

In 2009, she was named Poet Of The Year by the Walt Whitman Birthplace Association.

Tana grew up in the Hudson River in Peekskill and has lived in Locust Valley with her husband, John, for the past 25 years.

Buccilli said the library designed the programming to include activities for seniors, adults, teens and children.

“We’ve been very intentional about creating the Poet-in-Residence initiative to be inclusive,” she said.

Buccilli said there will be workshops designed for different ages, like the ‘Mini Poets Society’ for elementary schoolers, as well as private poetry consultations for adults. There will also be an Older Adult Writing Workshop for local seniors looking to participate.

She said one program that stands out in particular is the ‘Empathy for Animals’ program for teens, which is held in collaboration with the North Shore Animal League in July. During the program, teens will visit the league and write poems about and for the animals.

“The poems will go home with the animals when they are adopted, so the poets will have a chance to write with someone in mind and develop compassion for the animals,” Tana said.

Buccilli said other programs will be open to people of all ages, like the collective anthology, “Voices of the Valley,” which will comprise patrons’ work throughout the initiative.

“It’ll bring together voices across generations in such a special way and truly capture the spirit of Locust Valley,” she said.

Buccilli said she encourages all patrons to participate in the programs offered throughout the upcoming months.

“Even people who don’t think of themselves as ‘poets’ are welcome. It’s really about expression, not perfection,” Buccilli said.

For more information on the Poet-in-Residence program and upcoming events, visit locustvalleylibrary.org.