East Williston choral students collaborate with world-renowned acappella group

Students from the East Williston School District had the exciting opportunity to learn from professionals in the music industry when they welcomed Backtrack Vocals, a world-renowned a cappella group to the district on April 23.

During the event, the students were treated to a live performance by Backtrack Vocals and participated in an engaging workshop designed to inspire them and teach them new vocal exercises and warm-up techniques.

The interactive gathering brought together choral students from across the district for a day of music, collaboration, and community.

“It is a very special opportunity for the younger students to meet with, participate and perform with the older students,” music teacher John D’Onofrio-Watts said. “The students loved listening to the performance of Backtrack Vocals. They were inspired by the

harmonies, song selections, and connected with the members of the professional group and even spoke with them afterwards.”