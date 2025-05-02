Quantcast
East Williston

East Williston choral students collaborate with world-renowned acappella group

IMG_9935
Students from the East Williston Union Free School District had the exciting opportunity to learn from professionals in the music industry.
Photo courtesy of the East Williston School District

Music brought professionals and students together last month.

Students from the East Williston School District had the exciting opportunity to learn from professionals in the music industry when they welcomed Backtrack Vocals, a world-renowned a cappella group to the district on April 23.

During the event, the students were treated to a live performance by Backtrack Vocals and participated in an engaging workshop designed to inspire them and teach them new vocal exercises and warm-up techniques.

IMG 9906
East Williston students dancing and singing with the professional group.Photo courtesy of East Williston School District

The interactive gathering brought together choral students from across the district for a day of music, collaboration, and community.
“It is a very special opportunity for the younger students to meet with, participate and perform with the older students,” music teacher John D’Onofrio-Watts said. “The students loved listening to the performance of Backtrack Vocals. They were inspired by the
harmonies, song selections, and connected with the members of the professional group and even spoke with them afterwards.”

