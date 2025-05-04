Roslyn lacrosse’s Josh Berger overcomes intense attention from defenses to thrive

It is a tango that takes place just about every game Josh Berger plays, and he knows the moves by heart.
Berger is a junior at Roslyn High School, and a lacrosse star on a Long Island field that’s full of them. Whatever team the Bulldogs are matching up with that day, Berger knows he’s going to see a shadow wearing the other colors.
Often, the opposition assigns their best defender or middie to follow Berger wherever he goes, never straying more than a foot or two from his side, trying to deny this sensational offensive weapon the chance to get the ball and rifle it into the net.
And so for an hour or two each game, Berger has a new “friend” who is physically closer to him than anyone else. So, you know, they talk.
“Sometimes they’ll be like ‘I’m sorry I have to do this to you, coach is making me,'” Berger said with a laugh. “Or it’ll be ‘I know this isn’t really lacrosse, but I gotta do it, you understand.”
“And then there’s usually a little trash talk, some chirping back and forth depending on what the score is.”
Berger would love it if teams would ignore him a little more, but when you’re leading Nassau County in goal-scoring, you’re going to get more attention than the deals on Black Friday.
Using his speed and strength to dominate, Berger has scored 42 goals and dished out 11 assists through 10 games this season, helping power the Bulldogs toward a likely playoff spot.
A varsity player since ninth grade, Berger is carrying on a family lacrosse legacy at the school and getting tons of attention from Division I programs.
Berger isn’t sure yet where he’ll play college lacrosse. He said he received “very generous and much appreciated” offers from Division I schools in the fall but has started to hear from bigger, more established programs as his junior season has progressed.
He’s hoping to play at a top Big 10, ACC, or Ivy League program if possible, but first, he wants to get the Bulldogs deep into the playoffs (they’re 5-5 so far this season, including an OT loss to last year’s state champion, South Side) and possibly break the all-time Roslyn points record (Sorensen said he would never tell a player what it was until after they broke it).
“I think we have shown we can hang with top teams, and we still have to play Garden City and Manhasset, which will be very tough,” Berger said.
You can be sure that when Berger faces those squads, he’ll have a shadow right up in his face: the ultimate sign of respect.