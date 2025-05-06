Team EVA runs 7 marathons in 7 days for veterans

Team EVA makes stops at memorials and ceremonies to lay flowers, cones, wreaths and flags during the week-long fundraiser.

After completing marathons and ultramarathons for nonprofits, Glen Cove’s Eva Casale decided in 2016 to run seven consecutive marathons each year for her own nonprofit, Team EVA, which stands for Every Veteran Appreciated.

This year, the fundraiser began in Huntington on Sunday, April 27, and finished in Glen Cove on Saturday, May 3.

“It is bringing more awareness. More people understand what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” Casale said.

As an ultrarunner, Casale said she had previously run long distances for charities such as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

She said that in the past nine years, her nonprofit has raised a total of $350,000, typically raising between $25,000 and $30,000 each year.

This year, the fundraiser has already collected $25,000, though the organization is still accepting donations. Casale said the money raised “stays on Long Island” and goes to benefit local veteran organizations.

Casale said that, over the past nine years, she has noticed an increase in the turnout for her week-long fundraising. She hopes that in the future, more students and kids will understand the missions and run with the team.

Casale said the route is designed to stop at local memorials, cemeteries, and VFW Posts each year. This year, the team said the route stopped at over 400 points of honor and laid over 400 flowers, cones, wreaths, and flags.

“We have a lot of veterans who are not recognized, and we should remember them every day,” Casale said. “That’s why our organization is called ‘Every Veteran Appreciated.’”

Each day of her 183.4-mile journey, Casale said local runners and high school track teams often join her for the end of the marathon. Each course has a “pick-up location” where community members are invited to run the last 5 kilometers with Casale.

Traveling across the island and running between counties, Casale’s team made stops from Brookhaven to Glen Cove. Each day, the marathon was dedicated to a different veteran or group, such as Gold Star Families, South Shore Fallen Heroes, and Air National Guard Fallen Heroes.

One unique stop on the route is Warrior Ranch, a nonprofit based in Calverton that aims to help veterans and rescue horses.

Team EVA’s final marathon was dedicated to North Shore veterans. Beginning in Bayville, the team made stops in Oyster Bay, Locust Valley and Sea Cliff before ending in Glen Cove, home to Casale.

Casale said she has been a Glen Cove resident for 25 years and finished the last race at city hall. Along the way, she made stops in the city at VFW Post 347, Morgan Park, and Monument Park.

For those interested in donating, Team Eva is still accepting donations. For more information, visit goteameva.org.