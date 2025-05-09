300+ runners took part in Ronald McDonald House’s Walk of Love 5k, raised over $50,000

The Incredible Jack Pack gathers before the start of the Walk of Love for Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro. The team raised more than $12,000 for the event

More than 300 runners and walkers raised over $50,0000 through the Ronald McDonald House’s “Walk of Love” 5K and Fun Run.

The Ronald McDonald House said the funds will go to support families with a child in the hospital.

More than 30 teams participated, including The Incredible Jack Pack, an 80-member family and friends team marching to support Jack Norris, a 4-year-old boy from Wantagh, who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Jan. 2025. The team raised more than $12,000 for the charity.

“We’ve been able to bring our other children here to play and just have a bit of normalcy,” said Tara Norris, Jack’s mom. “I’ve been able to stay here and take a breath of fresh air in between his long hospital treatments. Our kids can come and play on the playground and feel like we always are at home.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro provides free lodging, meals, and emotional support to families seeking medical treatment for their sick children.

The Walk of Love and Certified 5K is Ronald McDonald House New York’s largest community event of the year.

The organization said it raises essential funds for the sick children and families across Long Island and the greater New York Metro region. RMHC New York Metro is fully supported by charitable contributions and supports over 12,000 families going through a pediatric medical crisis.

“It’s so special to see our families coming back to RMHC to help us support our mission,” said Matt Campo, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro. “There’s just something amazing about what a family goes through with us and the time that they spend with us. Then gives them an outlet to express their gratitude.”