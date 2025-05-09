Saladino honors six Massapequa firefighters

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino recently honored six Massapequa Fire Department firefighters for their 50 years of service to the department and the community.

Honorees included ex-Chief Gary Persichetti, ex-Chief Thomas Kennelly, ex-Captain Daniel Walsh, ex-Captain Randall Wilson, ex-Captain Kevin Kennedy, and firefighter Michael Mazzola.

“I’m so proud to honor the exceptional members of the Massapequa Fire Department for their 5 decades of service, bravery and commitment to protecting the lives of the residents in this incredible community.” Saladino said. “Thank you for going above and beyond the call of duty and thank you for being part of the select few who choose to run towards an emergency, instead of away. God bless all first responders and the brave men and women in uniform who protect and serve.”