Former State Sen. Anna Kaplan Files to Run for George Santos’ Congressional Seat

Anna Kaplan, a former Democratic New York State senator on Long Island, is running for Congress in New York’s 3rd district, the seat currently held by noted liar George Santos, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

The statement of candidacy was filed on Monday morning, May 1. So far Kaplan has two Democratic opponents for the 2024 congressional primary: Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan and Will Murphy, an attorney from Farmingdale.

Kaplan has not yet commented on her candidacy. She is from Great Neck and served the State Senate’s 7th district from 2019 to 2022. Republican Jack Martins won the seat from her in November 2022.

Santos announced on April 17 that he would run for reelection in 2024. At this time he has one Republican opponent in Kellen Curry, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran who lives in Long Island City.