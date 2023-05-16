Republican Doctor Who Stepped Aside for Santos in ‘22 Will Run Against Him in ‘24

Harvey Manes, a Republican doctor from Plainview, has entered the race to unseat Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) in New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

Manes had considered running for the seat in 2022 but stepped aside after learning of Santos’ candidacy. Now, after the revelation of Santos’ lies and the federal 13-count indictment brought against him last week, Manes has decided to run for real in 2024.

“Like everyone else, I was lied to by George Santos,” Manes said. “I won’t be lied to again … It’s time for an honest leader who will work hard for the district without the carnival atmosphere surrounding George Santos.”

Manes is an orthopedic surgeon, attorney, and philanthropist who is funding his own campaign, according to his campaign announcement released on Tuesday. He resides in Plainview and Westhampton Beach and has run his own medical practice for more than 40 years. He is a well-known art collector in the Nassau County and Hamptons communities.

Manes founded the Manes Peace Prize Foundation, which gives back to charity. He is also a board member of the Guardian Angels, the New York City crime prevention organization founded by Curtis Sliwa.

“I am a man of the people, not the political class,” Manes said. “I will dedicate my time and my resources to put a non-politician in this seat who has no motive except to do what’s right for this district and for America.”

Aside from Manes and Santos, Republican Kellen Curry is also running in the congressional primary. The Democratic primary for candidacy for the seat is also filling up: Great Neck resident Zak Malamed just announced his campaign on Monday.

Former State Sen. Anna Kaplan, Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan, and Long Island attorney and college professor Will Murphy have all said they are running in the district, as well.

Santos has repeatedly doubled down on his intent to run for re-election in 2024 despite the impending federal trial and opposition from Nassau Republicans and constituents.