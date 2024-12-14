Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: LIRR debacle, alleged drug-selling doc and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a man who allegedly drunkenly drove down the LIRR tracks.

The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights said it is investigating the Port Washington Union Free School District for three potential types of discrimination, including the most recent Nov. 25 filing involving potential national origin discrimination based on religion.

A Great Neck doctor has been convicted of selling patients oxycodone, a highly addictive prescription opioid, for cash out of her office.

The Syosset Board of Education opted out of the state’s Regionalization Initiative and reserved its right to take legal action if forced to participate in a unanimous vote at Monday’s meeting.

Nassau Democrats propose new bill allowing refund on red-light camera fees

Nassau County Democrats unveiled new proposed legislation that, if passed, would allow Nassau County citizens to get a refund if they had to pay unconstitutional administrative fees on red-light camera tickets.

It’s the end of the road for red light cameras in Suffolk County. Here’s what that means for taxpayers.