Adorable Adoptables: Pets Available For Adoption On Long Island

Available for adoption through the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter

Brownie arrived at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter after her owner was hospitalized, arriving with other dogs and cats. Luckly, Get A Bull Rescue took Brownie where she is still waiting for her forever home. She’s around 8 years old and is a friendly, low-key dog. She loves to be pet and is happy just hanging out with anyone she meets. She’s well behaved in the car, goes to doggy daycare, and has very good recall. Brownie hasn’t had much exposure to young children, so they make her nervous.

If your home is right for Brownie, please contact Get A Bull at (516) 714-4403, or email getabullrescue@gmail.com

Florence is a hoarding house survivor. In September 2021, over 90 cats were removed from one local home. While many of the cats faced a very difficult time at the shelter, Florence is currently enjoying life in one the shelter’s catteries. She is treat motivated, likes to be pet after slow intros, she’s curious yet shy, and thrives around other furry felines. With all she endured, she slowly continues to blossom into her true personality. Flo (nickname) is independent, shy when first meeting strangers, doesn’t like to be picked up (who can blame her!) and absolutely must go to a home with another socialized cat. She will shut down if she doesn’t have a feline companion to continue help her learn. She has made so much progress and everyone hopes she has the opportunity to see life in a home, around a forever family!

Please consider adoption Florence and one of her cattery friends. Contact the shelter’s placement team at 516.785.5220, adoption@hempsteadny.gov, foster@hempsteadny.gov, rescue@hempsteadny.gov

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Wilson! Estimated to be about 7 years old, this dapper fella is adorned with his black and white tuxedo coat. Upon making his acquaintance, you will quickly learn Wilson has a magical way of making everyone feel special. He appreciates every moment of affection and attention and repays you by cozying up ever so closely with the serenade of his gentle purr. Wilson is a social fella who likes to be seen. He is incredibly outgoing and never turns down the opportunity to greet a new friend. Wilson’s amazing personality coupled with his distinguished good looks will bring endless joy to a lucky family’s heart and home. Wilson would do well in most homes including those with kids, other cats, and possibly dogs.

If you are interested in meeting Wilson, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting. For more information regarding our rescue animals available for adoption visit:. TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

*Double Adoption* Looking for a pair of irresistibly bonded four-month-old sisters? Come see the abundance of cuteness offered by Astrid and Roberta. They share everything together and their humble beginnings outside in a local neighborhood has set them up to embrace the safety of indoor living. Ready to receive all the love they have bottled up waiting for you? Astrid and Roberta have all the answers to these questions!

Augustus was discovered abandoned in a city park where a good Samaritan whisked him away to safety. After this gallant six-year-old gentleman experienced abandonment, and drastic changes, he’d certainly be entitled to moments of hesitation in new situations. Animal League America is committed to finding him a family who’ll never let him down again. Want to be the ultimate hero he deserves? He’s hopeful his new life with you will make up for the one he’s left behind.

Little Luca has already been through so much to get to where he is today. Locally rescued alongside his momma and sister, they all needed time with our vets to relieve them of their health bumps. This gave Luca the opportunity to get a successful plan in place for his constipation—which will be covered at cost through Animal League America’s Pet Health Centers. He is ready to share his whole heart with the lucky family who fall for him as hard as we all have.

Five-year-old Graciella took an indirect path to happiness so she can find her way to you. Her stoic calm in the face of her chaotic journey has served her well. She’s ready to be matched with a peaceful home so she can release any trepidation she carries. The keys to Graciella’s heart are chin rubs and casual chats—she can’t resist that. Become Graciela’s favorite furever family!

One-year-old Chantilly Lace is more than a pretty face. She hasn’t always had it easy, and still needs some convincing when it comes to trusting people. This young momma cat faced the harsh realities of raising 4 kittens in a local neighborhood. A peaceful, experienced home with older children will lead Chantilly out of her fears. Time and patience are wonderful cures for overwhelmed cats, and that’s all she’ll need to settle into her happily ever after.

Everything tiny Vaquita does is with big energy. That’s a big part of the charm of this delightful two-year-old little lady who transported downstate from Animal League America’s sister shelter in Glen Falls when she needed help readying her and her kittens for adoption. She was a devoted momma to those babies and doesn’t mind standing up for herself. Most of the time you’ll catch her in many serene moments as a tiny treat-loving angel who wants her happily ever after. Vaquita brings so much humor mixed with tenderness to any room she enters and will definitely add a loving spark to her first real home. An experienced adopter in a calm home with older children will do best for her.

Adorable Nene was named for the state bird of Hawaii where she was born and raised by her dutiful mother. Together they forged a new life away from the harsh environment they’d survived, but illness separated her from her momma, ultimately leaving her to lean on her human caretakers. Now this charming one-year-old is easing into her new life with all the charisma she can muster, wooing everyone who visits her. .

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to any of these fabulous felines, contact DoritS@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Grumpy has the cutest facial expressions. His black and white coat really shows off the white fluff in his ears. This endearing boy is mellow and can play independently or with other cats. He sometimes is shy, but that’s what makes him special. You will find him in his foster home joining in on the fun with his siblings.

Houdini is gentle and sweet, a bit shy at first but will show you his sweet side once you hold him. The Great Houdini has appeared and is looking for his forever home! He loves to show off his skills at chasing after his feather toy but don’t be fooled by how active he is. This little guy loves a good cuddle and belly rub.

To adopt Grumpy or Houdini, complete our adoption application here-https://www.tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html

