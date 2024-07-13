Four New Restaurants To Try On Long Island This Summer

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Summer is in full swing, and with that comes a desire to try out new restaurants. Here are four you’ll want to try!

THE JAMES

The historical Babylon carriage house, originally built in the post-Civil War era, has been renovated to house The James, a modern American brasserie with a hint of French cuisine.

The restaurant offers a multi-level dining experience with a semi-open kitchen, a stunning bar, and an outdoor patio. From perfectly seasoned seafood to mouthwatering prime dry-aged steaks, the brasserie menu offers dishes such as grilled Spanish octopus, fresh pasta, beef tartare, lobster thermidor, and rich, decadent chocolate cake. All can be paired with a wide bar and wine menu.

Featuring a wonderful atmosphere, mouthwatering meals, and a historical location, The James is a place you’ll want to try.

21 Fire Island Avenue, Babylon. 631-975-2637,thejamesli.com.

SAG HARBOR TAVERN

Inspired by owner Billy Durney’s love for old NYC taverns, Sag Harbor Tavern is the brand-new sister restaurant of the Red Hook Tavern in Brooklyn. The restaurant pays homage to Durney’s grandmother, who immigrated to Brooklyn in the 1930s.

The tavern offers waterfront views as well as a timeless menu known for its handmade pastas, spicy mussels, caviar deviled eggs, and the legendary 45-day dry-aged cheeseburger, alongside its coveted wine list.

26 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. sagharbortavern.com.

AG STEAKHOUSE

Redefining the art of Brazilian steakhouse dining, AG Steakhouse recently opened in Westbury, fusing traditional techniques with contemporary flavors and presentation.

The steakhouse sources the finest cuts of meat, pork, lamb, and chicken, carefully marinating them with a blend of herbs and spices and finally grilling them to perfection, imparting a char and smoky flavor.

AG Rodizio, rotation in Portuguese, includes the market table and hot sides. Diners are able to flip a token green when they are ready to begin the table-side meat service from skilled gauchos.

1177 Corporate Drive, Westbury. 516-758-1000, agsteak.com.

TWISTED GREEK

“Yiamas! An invocation of good health, good food, and good drinks!”

Twisted Greek brings the freshest Greek cuisine to East Northport. The restaurant offers homemade everything Greek, including Greek salad, gyros, souvlaki, falafel, and more. Meats include pork, chicken, beef, and lamb. The portions are generous and the prices are reasonable!

The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

1972 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport. 631-490-9440, twistedgrk.com.