Find Your Perfect Companion: Cats and Dogs Available for Adoption On Long Island

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Please take a moment to “paws” and read all about these incredible cats and dogs available for adoption -they’re ready to go home with you today!

Adoption Event: Summer’s here and the time is right for… adopting your new best friend! This weekend Animal League America is running an adoption special waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats 4-months of age and older. Visit North Shore Animal League America’s Adoption Center, 25 Davis Avenue, Port Washington, NY 11050 from 10:00am until 6:00pm. No appointments are necessary.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Esme is a beautiful ten-month-old girl adorning a stunning gray tuxedo coat. This sweet baby girl thought she found a forever home months back, only to be returned due to an unexpected change in her family’s living situation. Despite this gut wrenching turn of events, Esme and the team at the shelter are hopeful that her chance at being a cherished forever family member will arrive before her first birthday. At first she may seem a little shy or but with a little time and patience, Esme will warm up to new faces with endless affection and purrs. This exquisite young lady is simply irresistible to any kitten-loving human and would bring a lifetime of joy and memories to one lucky family. Caretakers believe that Esme would be best suited in a home with older children, possibly cats and dogs.

If you are interested in meeting Esme, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with your prospective soul mate in a domestic setting. For more information regarding our rescue animals available for adoption visit:. TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Three-month-old Tiger needs some time to grow into his bold name; he’s just a kitten after all. Everyone sees great potential for him to grow into the magnificent kitty he will be. This upstate rescue will conquer your heart in no time!

Four-month-old Thistle came to Animal League America from their sister shelter in Glen Falls and is cautious in new situations. Spend a little time rubbing his ears and watch his worries melt away. It’s very easy to get Thistle to trust you; just take him home and show him how wonderful being part of your family is!

One-year-old Velour traveled all the way from Puerto Rico with one thing on her mind: to find her furever home! With her delicate beauty and exquisite charm, she’s off to a great start. It’s only a matter of time before this beautiful silver tabby is discovered and her rescue life is complete. Blink twice if Velour is the one for you!

A little stay with Animal League America’s vets was a mere bump in the road for nine-month-old Tyga, an adventurous—and resilient—rescue cat from Afghanistan. He’s survived plenty in his brief life but is ready to capture hearts and create a new beginning. Tyga knows how to woo potential pawrents with the blink of an eye. As your only pet, Tyga will meet your feline match when you take him home for good!

Beautiful one-year-old Breccia had a lot of concerns when the only life she’d ever known, fending for herself in the heat of summer, ended abruptly. It may take her a moment to register that she’s safe, but it’ll be all the more satisfying when she welcomes you into her circle of trust. Slow blinks morph into a lifelong friendship between Breccia and the hero who takes the time to win her over.

At first glance you may think one-year-old Penelope is a kitten, but she actually gave up her formative months nurturing kittens of her own. With her nursery responsibilities behind her, she now needs our help to embark upon the carefree lifestyle of being a pampered pet. Coming from a local yard, Penelope may feel unsure about an entirely new approach to happiness, but she melts into ear rubs instantly. If you’ve been looking for someone to spoil, consider Penelope!

Mason is marvelous! Coming from Kabul, Afghanistan, this chatty four-year-old boy has already made a big impression on the vets who took great care of him when he first arrived. He’s feeling so much better now, thanks to a special diet to relieve him of his tummy troubles and is ready to take the next steps toward meeting his goal.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to any of these fabulous felines, contact DoritS@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

This amazing young cat is a female orange and white tabby. Super sweet as Itty Bitty is an adorable muffin maker. She enjoys spending her days lounging and getting lots of pets and love. Extremely friendly and adaptable to anyone. Itty Bitty seeks attention from people and enjoys other cats also. You will see that she enjoys a good cat tree so she can climb up and chill. Itty Bitty enjoys smacking the balls in a circle and the stuffed mice too! We have to mention she enjoys some catnip too!

Kiki is a cuddler and is very friendly with both cats and people. She will run to greet you and lick your nose at the beginning of every day. Kiki is a curious and outgoing kitten who enjoys bells and balls to play with as well as other cats and dogs in her fosters home. Kiki enjoys relaxing by the window and will watch birds in nature in her calm moments. She has the best personality enjoys lots of attention and will make somebody a wonderful pet.

To adopt Itty Bitty or Kiki, complete an adoption application here-https://www.tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html

Available for adoption through Hope for Cleo Animal Rescue

Meet Dublin! An adorable 5-month-old Shepherd Mix that loves adventure. This lovely 5-month-old girl and her sisters were sadly found in a box in a park in Texas and brought to Hope for Cleo to search for her furever family. She will be a medium sized pup, has a ton of energy, loves adults and kids, and loves to run and play. Visit www.HopeForCleo.com to apply to make Dublin a new addition to your family.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!