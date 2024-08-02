Reign In August With A New Pet! Animals For Adoption On Long Island

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Start off August strong, with a new pet! Here are animals for adoption on Long Island.

Special Request: Like so many other rescues and shelters on Long Island, the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter is in desperate need of kitten/cat fosters. Fostering frees up shelter space, reducing overcrowding and allowing more animals to be taken in. It provides individualized care, improved animal health and behavior, increasing adoption rates. Perhaps most importantly, it helps reduce euthanasia while promoting community involvement in animal welfare. So please don’t wait, apply to be a foster for an animal in need today! Foster@hempsteadny.gov

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Nico is a very sweet kitten who is more on the mellow side. He enjoys playing with cat toys and romping around with his siblings. Nico has a very gentle side and needs lots of love. In his foster home, you will find Nico looking to lounge in the sun at the windowsill. He would make a great addition to any family.

Grumpy has the cutest facial expressions. His black and white coat really shows off the white fluff in his ears. This endearing boy is mellow and can play independently or with other cats, showing a shy side some of the time, but that’s what makes him such a cutie patootie!

To adopt Nico or Grumpy, complete an adoption application here: https://www.tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Adele! This sweet and petite, all black, one-year-old was found as a stray and brought to the shelter with her litter of newborn kittens. She was a wonderful Mother who took excellent care of her babies. Now that they are completely weaned, Adele is ready to become a cherished family member where she can find endless joy, love and happiness.

In addition to her bewitching beauty, Adele is incredibly charming, playful and a bit of a flirt! She is famous around the shelter for serenading those who make her acquaintance, as she is extraordinarily vocal, and it’s absolutely adorable! This little lady is very comfortable in the spotlight and enjoys interacting with her audience. However, the most endearing quality this superstar possesses is her ability to make those around her feel loved, special, and appreciated. This girl has an unlimited supply of love and affection to give one very lucky family. Adele is healthy and will likely do well in a home with children and pets.

If you are interested in meeting Adele, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with her in a domestic setting. For more information regarding our rescue animals available for adoption visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Dogust 1st Adoption Special: From Thursday, 8/1 through Sunday, 8/11, all dogs and cats four-months and older will be FREE for approved adopters. Donations are appreciated; they support shelter operations and lifesaving rescue work. All routine examinations, vaccinations, and spay/neuter services are provided as usual.

Handsome Sinatra is a one-year-old Hound mix and is a total bundle of energy that will be a fun and loyal canine companion. If you like to live an active lifestyle, you and Sinatra will truly have many wonderful adventures together!

Sweet four-month-old Shu’s philosophy is to capture hearts with a blink of an eye—a trick her momma taught her. If you’re looking for a small new family member, collect this purrfect little thinker and bring her home fur good!

Jaxon is a young two-year-old terrier mix who was rescued from Georgia. This southern gentleman is a fan favorite of our staff and volunteers. Jaxon is always standing happily greeting his friends while showing off his favorite toy.

Little Lunaria doesn’t know why her luck changed so dramatically after she was rescued and brought to Animal League America’s adoption center. She’s gently soaking in the reality that she’ll always have humans to depend on, and thinks life is pretty fantastic now that ear rubs are ever flowing. She would love to have a family to take over the treat parties.

Young 10-month-old hound mix Shakespeare is a sweet boy who enjoys and plays well with young children. While he is a playful pup, Shakespeare also will make a wonderful cuddle companion.

When Animal League America’s friends in Puerto Rico reached out about a special little six-month-old girl named Poplin with mild cerebellar hypoplasia, they knew the entire trajectory of her life could change by a simple flight to NY. She’s going to be super popular with visitors with her stunning beauty and irresistible charm. Who wouldn’t want to rub those rabbit ears furever? If a tiny charmer is all that’s missing from your home, Poplin would love to pop on over to be with you!

Andrea is a loveable, one-year-old terrier mix ready to find a home of her very own. She is an active girl and would do best in a residence with a fully fenced in yard where she can run and play with her new family.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet a perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!