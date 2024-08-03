Three New Restaurants To Try On Long Island Before Summer Ends

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The end of summer may be on the horizon – but the new restaurants are endless. Here are three you’ll want to try!

PLACĒBŌ

A modern dining venue celebrated for its innovative cuisine, Placēbö highlights local and seasonal ingredients in a diverse menu of classic American dishes with a Puerto Rican twist, inspired by Nathan Leong’s Puerto Rican heritage, from Taíno culture to the El Yunque National Forest. Placēbö is the newest restaurant at Ruschmeyer’s Hotel in Montauk.

Its tropical design and inviting atmosphere create the ideal setting for a memorable evening with friends and family. With a raw bar, primi plates such as lobster mac and cheese and wagyu risotto paella, and large plates like grilled whole black sea bass and grilled lamb rack, Placēbö is not a restaurant you’ll want to miss.

Dinner service features a unique soundtrack, including a mix of tribal, Latin, and Afro house music. The music programming is highlighted every Friday and Saturday starting at 9 p.m., when the dining room transforms into a dance party for all to enjoy.

161 2nd House Road, Montauk. 631-483-5154, placeborestaurant.com.

VERN RESTAURANT AND BAR

Bringing the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean to West Babylon, Vern is a new waterfront restaurant that offers a diverse seafood menu, capturing the essence of island cuisine promising to bring the taste of the ocean to your table. With a dedication to authenticity, every dish is crafted using the freshest ingredients and traditional island spices.

Indulge in savory starters like the calypso calamari, seafood tower, and lobster tacos or mouthwatering main courses like pan seared duck, Caribbean pasta and grilled lamb chops. Don’t miss their delectable desserts that complete the dining experience.

Vern serves lunch and dinner daily, and features live music from Thursday to Sunday. Enjoy Happy Hour specials exclusively at the bar from Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

301 Bergen Avenue, West Babylon. 631-620-3340, vernny.com.

SHANDS GENERAL

A spacious local brasserie nestled in the heart of Patchogue, Shands General resides on the first floor beneath The State Room, a renowned cocktail lounge and tasting room. Dedicated to delivering seasonal menus meticulously crafted from the finest locally sourced ingredients, Shands General prides itself on making almost everything in-house, from pasta and breads to pastries.

Their location allows them to draw from both classic North Shore farms and hyper-local South Shore farms, preparing appetizers such as steak tartare, chop cheese tartine, and Long Island duck wings, as well as main dishes like broiled cod, fried spring chicken, and pork shoulder steak frites, all to be finished off with an array of desserts.

67 W Main Street, Patchogue. 631-447-2337, shandsgeneral.com.