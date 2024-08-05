Long Island University: Accelerating The Exceptional

Long Island University’s combination of high-quality academic programs, competitive research and engaged student learning programs has made it a college of choice for many of America’s top students. LIU is a nationally recognized leader in higher education, ranking in the top 7% of universities by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions.

LIU’s mission is to provide excellence and access in private higher education to those who seek to expand their knowledge and prepare themselves for meaningful educated lives and for service to their communities and the world. As the University nears its 100th anniversary in 2026, it continues to accelerate the development of new programs such as the nation’s first digital engineering program and one of four College of Veterinary Medicine degrees in the northeast, joining Cornell, Tufts, and the University of Pennsylvania. Long Island University offers 230-degree programs and continues to be a nationally recognized, globally engaged teaching and research university.

Academic Excellence Through Innovation

Providing academic excellence and career opportunities for graduates are important metrics for all universities. LIU is committed to strong student outcomes, and recruits distinguished faculty and high-achieving national and international students.

“Our distinguished Honors College continues to set enrollment and academic quality records,” says Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, president of Long Island University. LIU’s Honors College is dedicated to developing talented students to emerge as leaders in their respective fields. LIU’s Summer Study Abroad programs provide opportunities for students to spend the summer gaining a deeper understanding of our global society, while enhancing professional skills and building a new network of friends. LIU’s Roosevelt School produces global citizens engaged in important roles of service and civic engagement. By providing opportunities for global learning and collaboration, LIU ensures that its students are well prepared to navigate and impact an increasingly interconnected world.

A Commitment to Research

Dr. Adam Marcus has been named LIU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Marcus is a renowned cancer researcher in hematology and medical oncology. Most recently he served in a senior leadership position at the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University. Marcus joins Dr. Mohammed Cherkaoui, vice president of research, who is recognized in the top 2% of researchers in the country by Stanford University.

“Dr. Marcus and Dr. Cherkaoui are committed to research excellence and transformational change in the higher education landscape through the synergistic coupling of research and international engagement,” says Cline. The University partners with the Baylor School of Medicine and Dassault Systèmes, whose advanced technology includes the development of digital twins to seek cures for heart, liver, and kidney disease.

LIU’s sights are set on the future. The university’s ambitious research agenda provides opportunities for students to grow as thought leaders and innovators.

Fostering Engaged Student Life

Student engagement is a critical component of the educational experience. LIU has over 100 clubs and activities and 38 Division I sports, each fostering a sense of community, school spirit and personal development. LIU supports student-run businesses, where students participate in real world experiences, from running a business to independently managing, marketing, operating, and staffing these ventures. “We are focused on excellence, both inside and outside the classroom,” says Cline.

Giving back to the community is integral to student life, as realized through the LIU Cares program. LIU students volunteer over 100,000 hours of service a year.

The arts also play a vital role in campus life. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts hosted its first Tilles Jazz Fest in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center. The event included nine different concerts, culminating with a performance by Branford Marsalis. Community events at LIU appeal to broad interests.

LIU is an exceptional institution that offers all the experiences and opportunities of the greatest universities – high-quality academics, innovative research, engaged student life, and championship athletics.

PARTNER CONTENT