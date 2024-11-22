Powering Small Businesses Across New York

Small businesses are the backbone of the New York economy, keeping our communities vibrant and thriving. @nationalgridNY is working with local small businesses — from restaurants to mom-and-pop retailers — to help boost energy efficiency and bring down costs.

Partnering with New York State, National Grid is empowering local entrepreneurs through the Building Performance Institute Certification program. And no-cost energy assessments are helping small businesses uncover energy-saving opportunities that can make a big difference.

Learn more about National Grid’s small business programs today.