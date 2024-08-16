Find Your Furry Friend: Dozens of Animals Available for Adoption on Long Island This August

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Meet this week’s furry, four-legged adoptable friends who are ready to charm their way into your heart and home!

A Special Request from Remember Me Rescue NY

Remember Me Rescue is in urgent need of compassionate fosters! Every foster home opens up a space for another animal coming from an overcrowded shelter or unsafe situation. By providing a temporary, loving home, you’re giving a dog a second chance at life while helping them prepare for their forever family. Fostering is flexible, rewarding, and truly life-changing for the animals.

If you prefer to adopt, here are some of the incredible pups in foster care, awaiting their forever home:

Daisy is a 5-year-old sweet and lovable Yorkie. She would prefer to be the only pet in a home.

8-year-old Layla is an adorable mixed breed, good with kids and other dogs too!

Buddy is a young Maltese mix that would do best in a home with older children and adults and would thrive with a canine companion.

Summer is a perfect pup Terrier mix that comes with high puppy energy. She is good with other dogs and would love to be your new best friend today!

Shy and fearful Maggie comes from a neglected situation. She will thrive in a patient, loving home preferably with other dogs and even cats! She’s super sweet and loving – she just needs to find her human soulmate.

Oh my…Taco! This handsome Chihuahua mix loves other dogs but needs older children-adults in his forever home.

As sweet as his name, Smores is a young Corgi who is looking for a home that can provide him with structure and training. He’s fabulous with other dogs – so much so that he must have a canine companion to help him thrive. Are you and your existing pup ready to open your heart and home to Smores?

*Senior Alert* Chase is a 10-year-old Cockapoo who’s owner recently went into assisted living. Chase needs a patient home with adults that can give him the right amount of time and patience to adjust to his new life.

*Double Adoption* Kenny and Danny are super sweet, a bit anxious 2-year-old terrier mixes that are good with kids and dogs. Who wouldn’t want to bring this dynamic duo home with them?

Coco Puff is a young Havanese mix who needs a quiet, patient home to get her started in her next chapter. She is a super cuddle bug once she gets to know you and will do best with older children/adults in the home.

*Senior Alert* 12-years-young Max is great with kids of all ages and good with dogs and cats, making him the perfect canine companion! So don’t wait, inquire about this special little boy today!

For more information about fostering or adopting any of Remember Me Rescue’s pups, call 310-623-0463 or email Rmrescueny@gmail.com

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Double Adoption* Introducing Smithtown Pets of the Week Michi and Chiki! This sweet duo came to the shelter from a home that sadly, did not properly care for them. They were both badly neglected, covered in fleas and suffering from hair loss. The shelter has been working overtime to show these cuties what love and proper care looks like. Despite all they have endured, this bonded pair are absolutely adorable together. The shelter team is determined to write a new happy ever after for Michi and Chiki.

Michi is a six year old fella with a striking chocolate seal point coat. His unique look is truly captivating and gorgeous. Majestic Michi might seem shy at first. Chiki will encourage Michi, letting him know that it is okay to show his irresistible personality. Once he’s comfortable, you will learn that Michi, along with his housemate Chiki, are purring, cuddle monsters who will make wonderful additions to one lucky family’s heart and home.

Chiki is a one-year-old, female tabby whose warm and loving nature is evident to anyone fortunate enough to make her acquaintance. This little lady appreciates being in the company of humans and is incredibly affectionate, nurturing, and loyal. The snuggle is real with Chiki! She is a great comfort to Michi, assuring that he always feels secure. These two have been through heartbreaking circumstances together and deserve a lucky family they can love unconditionally.

Both Chiki and Michi are healthy and will likely do well in most homes including those with older children and pets. If you are interested in meeting this dynamic duo, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with them in a domestic setting. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Say hi to three-month-old Hugh! He might be tiny, but he has a mighty purr and a determined spirit to woo everyone he meets with a wink of his eye. The Animal League Team loved getting to know Hugh as they prepared him for his adoption day. They predict you’re going to be equally smitten with this tenacious kitten. He’s the purrfect end to your search for a new family member.

Steely is a playful and active seven-month-old Bulldog mix who would love nothing more than to go on new adventures with you! She is smart, highly treat-motivated, and knows some basic commands. Steely’s ideal home is one with experienced adopters and children aged 6+ who can guide her to be her very best self!

*Double Adoption* Everyone is singing the praises of four-month-olds Aria and Avery! Rescued locally as little kittens, this matching set of glorious mini house panthers just needs a home to call their own. Want to be on the receiving end of all their antics? Aria and Avery can’t wait to live in harmony with you!

Laila is a playful one-year-old Hound mix looking for an active family to call her own. An older puppy, Laila, has tons of energy and loves to play with her friends in our dog park. The perfect home for Laila would be with an experienced adopter who will be able to guide her as she grows into the best dog she can be!

*Double Adoption* Animal League America is cooking up a surprise for little four-month-olds Gordon and his faithful brother Ramsay: a trip to your place! These locally rescued kittens need some time process all the changes they’ve been through. Some gentle reassurances and food incentives are all Ramsay and Gordon need to become the little sous chefs you always wanted!

Spark is a beautiful three-year-old Shepherd mix who LOVES people and enjoys going on long leisurely walks with his favorite staff members. This handsome boy is housebroken, crate trained, and knows his basic commands like “sit”, “paw”, “down”, and “outside”! Spark is looking for experienced adopters in an adult only home to be his very best self.

The weather will always be balmy for sweet four-year-old Snow, a stunning boy from Puerto Rico. Life on the streets may have left this extraordinary boy deaf and FIV+, but that hasn’t dampened his spirits one bit when it comes to making human friends. His rough start to life has affected his views on other cats, so a home as the only pet will give him the space he needs. The forecast for Snow and his true family is love!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Dodge may be shy at first but comes around quickly. His sweet face will make your heart melt! Dodge loves to chase and play with his siblings. He’ll spend hours playing with little furry mice and cat teasers or ping pong balls. Dodge enjoys being brushed and will purr away like a motorboat. He loves to be pet and especially enjoys his tummy being rubbed.

Marble is a lovable, sweet and gentle girl who can be shy at first but warms up quickly for snuggles. And boy does this gal love to play! Her favorite toys are mice and anything with feathers. Marble purrs like crazy and will talk to you telling you its food time!

To adopt Dodge or Marble, complete an adoption application here: https://www.tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!