Stanley Schuckman may not be known for his personal shopping sprees, but his expertise in placing retail stores and developing shopping centers on Long Island is unmatched. For nearly 50 years, he applied his deep understanding of road patterns, shopping habits, and demographic data to determine the success of retail locations. His insights have significantly shaped Long Island’s retail landscape, making him an authority on the science of shopping centers.

Schuckman began his career in real estate in 1970 under the mentorship of Wilbur Breslin, founder of Breslin Realty. Breslin played a pivotal role in his early development, and Schuckman credits him as a significant influence. During this period, Schuckman worked with notable developers such as David Muss, who built the Walt Whitman, Smith Haven and Sunrise Malls, and Frank Castagna, the visionary behind the Americana Shopping Center in Manhasset, and Wheatley Plaza in East Hills. These early collaborations set the stage for Schuckman’s influential career.

In 1979, Stanley Schuckman founded Schuckman Realty. The company quickly became instrumental in defining Long Island’s retail landscape. Schuckman partnered or represented prominent developers and secured leases for major retailers like Toys R Us, Shoprite, Pathmark, Costco, Home Depot, Lowes, Bed, Bath and Beyond, and more, which led to the development of six shopping center projects surrounding Roosevelt Field Mall, and five shopping centers around Smith Haven Mall. Schuckman’s creative thinking led to the successful leasing of a ShopRite in the Plainview Shopping Center, which began the process of transforming a previously overlooked location into a thriving retail hub. This also enabled Schuckman to promote the redevelopment of two other shopping centers on the same intersection. Yes, Schuckman saw retail potential where others did not.

One of Schuckman’s notable achievements was in assisting Frank Castagna plan and lease his well-known Wheatley Plaza in East Hills. Despite initial skepticism, he relocated Pathmark from across the street, to become an anchor tenant, showcasing his market analysis skills and ability to see opportunities where others saw obstacles. His strategic negotiations also led to the successful redevelopment of a Bethpage plot, bringing in Waldbaum’s and eventually Lowe’s Home Center. These projects underscored his talent for identifying and capitalizing on unique opportunities.

Schuckman’s collaboration with Alan Fortunoff on the Source Mall project in Westbury further highlighted his problem-solving abilities. Fortunoff had struggled for years trying to resolve a lease issue with Ohrbach’s department store, that stood in the way of developing the Source Mall, which Schuckman ultimately resolved in just 60 days, which facilitated the development of the mall and demonstrating his exceptional negotiation skills.

Since 2013, Schuckman Realty has been led by Stanley’s son, Kenneth Schuckman, who continues to uphold the company’s legacy. Under Kenneth’s leadership, Schuckman Realty Inc. remains at the forefront of Long Island’s real estate market, specializing in shopping centers and maintaining relationships with national tenants and supermarkets. The company’s continued success is a testament to the strong foundation laid by Stanley Schuckman.

Stanley Schuckman believes that the core principles of shopping centers have remained consistent since the 1960s. While they adapt to meet the needs of different communities, the fundamental criteria that make a shopping center successful are unchanged. His ability to combine market research with practical insights has been key to his success in real estate relating to individual properties, and as it relates to the planning of store locations for an entire market, whether Long Island or the entire metro New York City market.

Stanley Schuckman’s contributions to Long Island’s retail landscape are unparalleled. His innovative approach and deep understanding of market dynamics have left a lasting impact, ensuring that his legacy of originating and contributing to the development of more than 30 shopping centers and planning retail strategies across Long Island and metro New York City, continues to influence new generations of real estate professionals. In conclusion, Stanley Schuckman’s nearly five-decade-long career has significantly shaped Long Island’s shopping landscape. Yes, through combining the sound theories of market research that apply to the retailer and the location of a shopping center, with his everyday experiences in dealing with properties and owners, Schuckman proved, the winning formula for success is “patience and persistence!”