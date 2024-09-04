Risk Strategies Opens New LI Hub to Serve NY Metro Area

An international private insurance brokerage and risk management advisor, Risk Strategies recently opened a new hub in Uniondale to house its expanding presence in Long Island, as well as the greater New York region.

The result of both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Risk Strategies’ exponential growth throughout the past few years necessitated a larger home base for the company’s Long Island business, notes Rob Rosenzweig, New York Regional Leader. In addition to Long Island, the New York region covers New York City, Westchester, New Jersey, and southern Connecticut.

“As we brought in new family members in the greater Long Island area, that left us with a fairly distributed footprint,” Rosenzweig says. “One of the goals in establishing a new hub in Nassau County was to consolidate some of the footprint and bring our teams together to better collaborate and engage with one another and the community.”

The Long Island Hub brings together associates from Garden City, as well as five other smaller Long Island offices. The company will still maintain a location in Locust Valley and a Suffolk County presence in Hauppauge. The new Uniondale hub is home to 80 employees

A MULTI-SPECIALTY FIRM

Dating back to its founding in Boston in 1997, Risk Strategies has maintained the core belief of the power of specialty products. Today, the firm’s experts offer insight, practical advice, and custom insurance in more than 30 separate specialty practice areas, including Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, and Private Client Services, as well as providing consulting services and financial and wealth management solutions.

“As the firm has grown, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions, we’ve really looked to build out a number of different specialty practices to serve both our commercial clientele as well as our individual clients,” says Rosenzweig.

To date, Risk Strategies — the ninth largest privately held insurance broker in the country — offers insurance expertise in a range of industries, including aviation, construction, entertainment, healthcare, law, real estate, and transportation.

Rosenzweig points to the region’s extensive network of specialized professionals as a key differentiator for clientele seeking the industry-specific expertise that their complex insurance needs often require.

“We believe we can really go deeper and provide a level of consultative service to our clients with complex needs in a way that some of our competitors cannot,” Rosenzweig says.

As it has continually grown, Risk Strategies has continued to take a “boots on the ground” approach to client service, believing that being present and active within the communities it serves allows the company to provide the most effective specialty expertise.

“Having this presence in Uniondale helps us to further cement our presence in the Long Island community and ensure that we are not only providing a place for our associates that live and care about the community in Long Island to gather, but a place for us to really use as a way to collaborate and bring that expertise to our clients and future clients in the Long Island community,” Rosenzweig says.

REGIONAL STRUCTURE/LOCALLY MANAGED

Currently, Risk Strategies has just under 6,000 employees working in more than 200 offices in the United States, Canada, and the Cayman Islands. The company, part of the Accession Risk Management Group, achieved approximately $1.6 billion in revenue in 2023, an increase of 25% over the prior year and boasts a solid 92% client retention base or higher.

As it has continually grown nationally, Risk Strategies has built out a regional structure to ensure the brokerage maintains the culture that’s been integral to its DNA and effectively connects its clients with the right subject matter expertise.

“It’s my responsibility to ensure that we’re doing all those things for our associates that reside in the New York metro area, Long Island included, and serving the clientele out of this geography,” Rosenzweig says. “The same is true for four other regional geographies that we have throughout the country: New England, Atlantic, Central and the West.”

Navigating a Post-Covid World

Like many other organizations operating in the post-Covid reality, Risk Strategies’ employees operate as a hybrid workforce, but maintaining a physical office space and a local presence remains a priority.

“Our goal is to create space that allows for flexibility and provide a place for our associates to gather when it makes sense to do so,” Rosenzweig says, noting the opportunity for connection that flexibility offers. “I envision this space in Long Island to be that not just for the associates affiliated with locations that have their roots in Long Island, but also for our associates who reside on Long Island.”

Risk Strategies’ new Long Island hub is located at 333 Earle Ovington Boulevard, Suite 510, Uniondale. Phone: 516-858-5770; For more information, visit risk-strategies.com

