OpEd: Paving the Way for Non-Addictive Opioid Alternatives

As a medical professional on the front lines of the opioid epidemic, I’ve witnessed firsthand the devastating toll that opioids have taken on our communities. In every corner of New York State, and indeed across the nation, the opioid crisis has left families shattered, lives lost, and entire communities grappling with the long-lasting repercussions of addiction. The statistics are harrowing: in 2021 alone, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States, with opioids playing a central role in the majority of these deaths. It is an epidemic that demands urgent and innovative solutions—solutions that must come from every level of government, especially from our state legislators in New York.

This year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to clear a new class of non-addictive opioid alternatives. These medications, designed to offer effective pain relief without the risk of addiction, represent a significant breakthrough in our fight against the opioid epidemic. However, their potential to save lives and change the trajectory of this crisis will only be realized if our lawmakers take swift and decisive action to ensure that these alternatives are readily available, affordable, and accessible to all who need them.

New York State has long been at the forefront of public health initiatives, but in the context of the opioid crisis, more must be done. The introduction of non-addictive pain medications is a crucial step, but it is only the beginning. Our legislators must work to create a framework that prioritizes the widespread adoption of these new treatments, ensuring that they are not only accessible to patients but also a financially viable option for healthcare providers.

Currently, opioids remain one of the most affordable and easily accessible pain management options on the market, largely due to the well-established pharmaceutical infrastructure that supports them. This accessibility, coupled with their addictive nature, has contributed to the crisis we now face. Without proactive legislative measures, we risk repeating the same mistakes with these new alternatives. If non-addictive medications are overpriced or are not sufficiently covered by insurance, patients and providers may continue to rely on traditional opioids, perpetuating the cycle of addiction.

Lawmakers must also ensure that these new drugs are not only accessible but also effectively integrated into the healthcare system. This involves revising and updating prescribing guidelines, ensuring that medical professionals are adequately trained on the use of these alternatives, and fostering partnerships between healthcare providers and the state to monitor their impact. By doing so, we can ensure that these non-addictive options are not just another tool in the medical arsenal but the first line of defense against pain.

Moreover, public education campaigns will be essential in informing patients about the availability and benefits of these new medications. People suffering from chronic pain need to know that they have safer options, and they must be empowered to discuss these alternatives with their healthcare providers.

The opioid epidemic has shown us the tragic consequences of inaction and complacency. Now, with the impending release of non-addictive alternatives, we have a rare opportunity to change the course of this crisis. New York State legislators must seize this moment to lead the nation by ensuring that these life-saving medications are more accessible and affordable than the opioids that have caused so much harm. The lives of countless New Yorkers depend on it.

Sybil Mcpherson Curry, Ph.D., L.C.S.W. is an addiction specialist and mental health policy coach who lives on Long Island.