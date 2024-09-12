Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows, and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

BOWLING FOR SOUP

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bowling For Soup’s hit album with this special tour: A Hangover You Don’t Deserve. Expect a night of pop-punk nostalgia. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com.

$38-$136. 8 p.m. Sept. 13.

THE DRIFTERS, THE PLATTERS, AND CORNELL GUNTER’S COASTERS

Experience an unforgettable night with three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends, featuring hits like “Under the Boardwalk,” “Only You,” and “Yakety Yak.” Enjoy a nostalgic journey through classic rock and roll, Motown magic, and comedic tunes. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org.

$55-$85. 8 p.m. Sept. 13.

CLUB XCX

Enjoy a bratty dance night at the club with a DJ set by Jen Urban. The night will feature high-energy tracks from hyperpop legends like 100 gecs, SOPHIE and, of course, Charli XCX. Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue, stereogardenli.com.

$17.20. 9 p.m. Sept. 13.

STREET EATS & ENTERTAINMENT

Indulge in a culinary adventure featuring a diverse array of food trucks offering delectable cuisines from around the world. Enjoy live music, family-friendly entertainment, and a vibrant atmosphere at this exciting outdoor festival. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com.

$15. 12 p.m. Sept. 14.

MAN’S MORAL CHOICES

Support local artists and experience a wonderful musical about the retelling of Noah at the Madison Theatre. Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org.

$45. 6 p.m. Sept. 14.

MEGADETH & MUDVAYNE

It’s the night of a lifetime for trash fans, as some of the pioneers of the genre join forces during the all-new Destroy All Enemies Tour. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com.

$12.31+. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14.

JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING

Experience the thrill of boxing at the Rockin’ Fights 48 event at the Paramount. Witness professional boxing matches at this exciting event. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com.

$66-$222. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14.

JORDAN DAVIS

Enjoy some country tunes with Jordan Davis and his guest, Tucker Wetmore. They will be honoring the brave men and women of Long Island in a patriotic performance. Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, https://www.champbaldhill.com/

$52.65-$95.85. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14.

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The Locomotion” with the iconic American rock band, Grand Funk Railroad. Join in for a night of classic hits and legendary performances. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org.

$69-$99. 8 p.m. Sept. 14.

MATILDA

It’s fun for the whole family! Enjoy a rendition of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s story Matilda. Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, theatrethree.com.

$25-$40. Full schedule on website. Sept. 14-Oct. 20 (every Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

STARSET

Starset is a band known for their cinematic rock and futuristic live shows that blend science and fiction. Their music has been streamed nearly 5 billion times worldwide. This is the final chapter of their Immersion series. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com.

$31-$121+. 8 p.m. Sept. 15.

DON OMAR

Celebrate the return of a reggaeton legend! Don Omar brings his “Back to Reggaeton” tour to UBS Arena, performing all his biggest hits that defined the genre. UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont, ubsarena.com.

$82.95-$361.10. 8 p.m. Sept. 15.

The Week Ahead

BAD RELIGION

Witness the legendary punk rock band Bad Religion as they perform live on Long Island this September. Their simultaneously electrifying and thought-provoking tracks cover everything from religion to politics to science. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com.

$50-$196. 8 p.m. Sept. 18.

STAIND & BREAKING BENJAMIN + DAUGHTRY & LAKEVIEW

Staind and Breaking Benjamin are teaming up for a co-headlining tour with Daughtry and Lakeview. The tour kicks off with Staind’s new album, “Confessions of the Fallen,” and promises an epic rock experience. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com.

$95.94+. 6 p.m. Sept. 19.

ERIC ROBERTS

One of the most prolific actors in the English language, Eric Roberts comes to Long Island with his all-new memoir and a screening of his critically acclaimed film Runaway Train. Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org.

$52. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

DIRECT FROM SWEDEN – THE MUSIC OF ABBA

Enjoy a night of ABBA’s greatest hits performed by the top ABBA tribute band from Sweden. Relive the magic of songs like “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia.” Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org.

$45-$75. 8 p.m. Sept. 19.

KILLER QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN

Enjoy a killer tribute to Freddie Mercury, the frontrunner of the massively popular and influential band Queen. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com.

$30-$136. 8 p.m. Sept. 19.