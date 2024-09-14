Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Trump Rally, Fall Festivals, And More

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

Former President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on Wednesday as campaign season enters the final weeks before Election Day, the Republican candidate’s campaign announced. Read More

As summer comes to a close, Long Island begins its transformation into a vibrant autumnal landscape.

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly dumping a woman’s dead body in a suitcase found in the woods in his hometown of Huntington. Suffolk County police said.