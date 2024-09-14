Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Trump Rally, Fall Festivals, And More

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.
Donald Trump to Hold Rally at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale
Former President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on Wednesday as campaign season enters the final weeks before Election Day, the Republican candidate’s campaign announced.
It’s Fall, Y’All! Long Island Fall Festivals and Fairs for 2024
As summer comes to a close, Long Island begins its transformation into a vibrant autumnal landscape.
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly dumping a woman’s dead body in a suitcase found in the woods in his hometown of Huntington. Suffolk County police said.
OpEd: Gardiners Island’s Rocky Future
What is the long-term future for Gardiners Island—the historically and environmentally important 6-mile- by 3-mile-long island sitting between the twin forks of eastern Long Island?