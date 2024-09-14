Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Featured News

Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Trump Rally, Fall Festivals, And More

By Posted on
Top 5

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

Donald Trump to Hold Rally at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale

Top 5

Former President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on Wednesday as campaign season enters the final weeks before Election Day, the Republican candidate’s campaign announced.

Read More

It’s Fall, Y’All! Long Island Fall Festivals and Fairs for 2024

Top 5

As summer comes to a close, Long Island begins its transformation into a vibrant autumnal landscape.

Party in the Park: Steve Aoki celebrates Nassau County’s 125th Anniversary

Top 5

Get ready to turn up the volume, Long Island! Nassau County is celebrating its 125th anniversary this month with an epic, free party in Eisenhower Park, honoring over a century of history, culture and community.

Top 5

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly dumping a woman’s dead body in a suitcase found in the woods in his hometown of Huntington. Suffolk County police said.

OpEd: Gardiners Island’s Rocky Future

Top 5

What is the long-term future for Gardiners Island—the historically and environmentally important 6-mile- by 3-mile-long island sitting between the twin forks of eastern Long Island?

Read More

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites