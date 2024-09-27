Celebrate Happy Cat Month — Adopt A Local Pet!

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It’s true… September is Happy Cat Month, an annual event that aims to educate cat owners on how to keep their cats happy and healthy. Need a new furry friend to celebrate with? Read all about some of the most wonderful felines (and their canine counterparts) available for adoption right here!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Until September 29th, the adoption fee for all animals over the age of 4-months is only $80! So don’t wait, head out and meet your new best friend today!

Frank is a nine-month-old terrier hound mix who was rescued from Texas. He arrived at Animal League America’s campus 5 months ago and for some reason keeps getting overlooked, which everyone finds so surprising due to his stunning brindle coat and soulful golden eyes. Since this will be his first time ever living in a home it would be best if the residence is located in a quieter neighborhood with a fully fenced in yard while he acclimates. An owner with previous experience would also be ideal for Frank for this reason.

This glorious one-year-old guy from Puerto Rico can barely hold still; he’s so excited about the safety and freedom he’s experiencing in Bianca’s Furry Friends. If purrfect is important to you, you’re going to want to come quickly and claim Ernesto’s heart!

*Sensational Senior Alert* Biscuit is an eight-year-old boxer mix who was originally rescued from Georgia as a puppy. He returned to Animal League America a few months ago after his owner surrendered him. Biscuit would like to find the forever family he deserves as soon as possible since a home lifestyle is all that he has ever really known. Biscuit loves to run and play in the park and of course he is a fantastic cuddler! He makes new friends everywhere he goes and if you come down to meet him you will find out for yourself what a lovable and infectious personality he has.

After living on the beaches of Puerto Rico, one-year-old Calabria couldn’t be happier for the life upgrade. This glorious tortie is grateful for easy access to food and cozy beds. She would also prefer to be the only pet in her home. So much more is in store for Calabria, and Animal League America has a feeling the rest of her life will begin soon as a member of a very lucky family.

Jersey is a ten-month-old hound mix who was rescued from Texas. Jersey was adopted once and returned after 2 months for being too energetic for her owners. To ensure her next home is a forever one, her new adopters should have previous experience owning a canine. Jersey needs someone who can give her the enrichment she needs with playtime outside and toys to keep her mind stimulated. If you are an outgoing individual, Jersey will make the best of companions.

Check out two-year-old Oliver’s little tabby patch on his cheek. He’s too cute! All the way from Afghanistan, Oliver knows a good thing when he sees one and thinks you might be the one for him. While Oliver is easily excited by all the commotion in his room and has tons of energy to burn off. What he really craves is a place of his own, with humans who can keep up with his delightful antics and are dedicated to loving him.

Dove is a gorgeous six-month-old Pointer mix who was rescued from Texas. Dove is a sweet puppy who is wary of new faces but once she is comfortable, she is an extremely loyal companion. She loves to take long walks with her favorite staff members, play with squeaky toys, and does well in doggie playgroups! Dove is seeking an experienced adopter with older children to continue to work with her on her training.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Bronco; a four-year-old bully mix, adorning a gorgeous brindle with unique white patches. Sadly, this innocent boy was cruelly abandoned at a local park. Despite his hardship, Bronco has warmed up to the team at the shelter who have come to discover what an endearing little charmer he is.

Bronco is a playful fella who fancies himself quite the athlete! His impressive ability to catch treats with precision is a sight to behold! Bronco is not shy when it comes to letting you know he is looking for some playtime. He will hand deliver his favorite toys to your feet for a game of fetch or tug of war. This beefcake is young, healthy, and has a lifetime of adventures and companionship ready to share.

Bronco is a lady’s man who sincerely adores to be around women. He currently experiences some hesitancy and trust issues around men and other animals. This boy would be best suited in a home with no children or pets. He needs a patient home that can show him structure and love.

If you are interested in adopting Bronco, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Six-month old Cindy is growing up so fast. She was a quiet girl when first found but has warmed up and loves attention from her foster family. She is learning to explore her foster home and enjoys watching her siblings play. She will sometimes join in with a mouse toy. Cindy has the sweetest meow when she wants your attention.

Bella is a cuddly and lovable little girl! She loves to play with her siblings and her favorite activity is eating! Bella loves to be a part of every activity and has even fell asleep in the middle of playing! She will make the perfect addition to any home!

*Special Request* Bean is the sweetest little love of a kitten. She is gentle but playful. She enjoys playtime with her siblings in her foster home, always looking for affection from you and will cuddle up and purr when she receives it. Bean is a special needs kitty; she has a grade 3 heart murmur but her cardiologist says she doesn’t need any medication at this time. TLC will cover her 6 month echocardiogram follow-up and supply any medication needed for her heart at our cost if picked up by TLC.

To adopt Cindy, Bella or Bean, complete an adoption application at TenderLovingCats.org/adoption-application.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!