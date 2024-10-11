17 Pets You Can Adopt This Paw-ctober!

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

With flu season approaching, did you know that adopting a dog or cat can actually help boost your immune system? Studies also show that exposure to pets, especially early in life, can reduce the risk of allergies and asthma, while also helping to lower blood pressure and stress levels.

So why wait? Adopt a furry friend today!

Available to adopt through Hope for Cleo Animal Rescue

Lucky is a dashing young pup who is ready to rock and roll into your heart and home! Lucky is a high-energy, tail-wagging dynamo who’s always up for an adventure. Whether it’s running, playing fetch, or just zooming around the yard, Lucky will keep you on your toes and your heart full. Don’t worry, he’s also a world-class snuggler who’s always ready to curl up for some cuddles and kisses after a long day of play.

While Lucky is a big fan of doggy playdates, he’d prefer to be the king of his own castle. He’s looking for an active, adult-only home where he can be the star of the show. If you’re someone who loves to stay active and is looking for a four-legged partner in crime, Lucky might just be your perfect match!

Ready to make your life a little “pawsome”? Visit HopeForCleo.com/adopt to open your heart and home to this amazing dog. Lucky is waiting to make you the luckiest dog parent around!

Available to adopt at North Shore Animal League America

**Adoption Fees Waived for ALL of North Shore Animal League cats and kittens through Monday October 14th**

Do you have an active cat at home looking for someone full of joyful energy to entertain? You just may be the purrfect fit for two-month-old Reepicheep! This abundantly jubilant kitten from Puerto Rico was promised a bright future stateside, and he isn’t waiting for a trip to Narnia to complete his journey to find you. As long as you have a place for him to explore with that buddy by his side, and older kids prepared to entertain him!

Meet Pop, a one-year-old Labrador mix with a heart full of hope and love to give! Rescued in the summer of 2023, this sweet girl endured the stress of shelter life, but her spirit never wavered. With the love and care of a foster home, Pop has blossomed into the dog she was always meant to be.

She’s smart, playful, and eager to please—she is housebroken, knows her basic commands and even gently nudges you when she’s ready for a treat. Pop dreams of a forever home, one where she can continue to thrive with the guidance of an experienced family with older children. This sweet girl is ready to be the very best companion to the right family.

Glorious one-year-old Gladiola was born with a passion for playtime. In fact, after her kittenhood in West Virginia was interrupted when she became a momma to 3 kittens, she feels passionately about making up for lost time. Gladiola instinctively put aside her needs and focused on raising her babies; now she’s ready to find some new adventures. A home with older children ready to play, play, play would be the purrfect place for her to spend her days!

Meet Shep, a beautiful 9-month-old hound mix with a heart as big as his paws. Though he may start off a little shy, this gentle soul quickly warms up to become your most loyal companion. Once Shep feels safe and secure, he’ll be right by your side, nudging you for head scratches and showing you his affectionate, playful nature! Shep’s happiest moments are spent running freely in the park with his doggy friends, where his true personality shines. He’s looking for a calm, experienced adopter who can provide him with the quiet, loving home he craves. With the right family, Shep will flourish into the loyal and fun-loving companion everyone dreams of.

When one-year-old Conan arrived from Afghanistan, he needed time with veterinarians to help him achieve optimum health. A special diet has restored his lease on life, and Animal League America is following his progress to see whether or not he’ll always need it. His future family will be able to receive his special food at cost through our Pet Health Centers. Despite a rough start, Conan has proven to be the victor and looks forward to conquering your heart!

Bobby is a six-year-old Pitbull Terrier mix who’s ready to steal your heart and become your loyal companion. This handsome gentleman is the perfect blend of playful and laid-back, making him a great fit for both active days and cozy nights. Bobby loves going on long walks with staff and volunteers, and when he’s in the park, his playful side shines. Bobby is housebroken and gets along wonderfully with other dogs, making him an ideal addition to a family that already has pets.

One quirky thing about him? He’s not a fan of squeaky toys—which might just be music to your ears! Because of his strength and personality, Bobby is looking for an experienced owner and a home with older children who can help him feel safe and loved.

Sorrento is a shy six-month-old kitten dreaming of brighter days ahead. After being abandoned and finding his way to Bianca’s Furry Friends, his past remains a mystery. All he needs now is a gentle reminder that humans can be kind, and he’ll realize the journey was worth it because it’s led him to you.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available to adopt through Tender Loving Cats, Inc

Born this past June, Spicy got his name due to his outgoing purrrsonality. He is the first kitten to greet you from his litter. This sweet boy loves to climb and scratch on the cat tree posts. He adores affection and attention from everyone and will make a great pet in most homes.

Littermate Smokes is such a sweet and shy kitten. He is gorgeous and lovable as he plays with his track ball toys. This gentle little fella loves belly rubs and all the attention you want to give him. Smokes is definitely a lap cat in the making.

Aurora is loving life as a kitten. She chases fuzzy mice, leaps into boxes and gets the zoomies a few times a day. It’s so great to see her happy and carefree after taking such good care of her kittens. Aurora also is good with the fosters small dog and other cats! Due to a blood clotting episode she had during nursing her kitten, it is recommended for Aurora to stay on a 1/4 of a baby aspirin tablet every 3rd day for her life. It’ inexpensive and she takes it like a champ. This sweet kitty will be a great addition to any family.

To adopt Spicy, Smokes and/or Aurora, complete our adoption application here-https://www.tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html

Available to adopt at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter

Florence is a hoarding house survivor! In September 2021, over 90 cats were removed from one local home. Sadly, most of the cats that came to the shelter shut down. Florence is currently enjoying life in one of our catteries. She is treat motivated, likes to be pet after slow intros, she’s curious yet shy, and thrives around other furry felines. With all she endured, she slowly continues to blossom into her true personality, she reminds us, there is always room to love and to trust again.

Flo (nickname) is independent, shy when first meeting strangers, doesn’t like to be picked up (who can blame her!) and **absolutely** must go to a home with another socialized cat. She will shut down if she doesn’t have a feline companion to continue help her learn. She has made so much progress we just hope she has the opportunity to see life in a home, around a forever family!!

Charming 7-year-Steeler is here to steal your heart! This 7-year old kitty is looking for his forever home after being surrendered by his previous owner. This big, lovable boy enjoys the finer things in life—like lounging in sunbeams and receiving gentle pets. Steeler is known for his laid-back personality and has a special talent for making everyone feel at ease. He gets along wonderfully with other animals and people, making him an ideal companion for families or individuals looking for a friendly addition to their home. If you’re seeking a gentle giant who will cuddle up next to you while you relax, Steeler is your guy! Come meet him and see if he’s the purrfect match for you!

Cutie Patootie Birdie is a 4-year-old micro terrier mix that came as a stray after being found tied up at a local gas station. The shelter believes Birdie was a throw away mamma as she came in lactating, but unfortunately, no one has ever come to look for her and no puppies ever came to the shelter. Birdie is very sweet and affectionate when meeting all people and loves to lean into you for pets! She is in foster but they cannot keep her and she does get very stressed in the Shelter. She is recommended for a home with kids 10 and up! Please ask staff about meeting Birdie today!

Look at the smile on Tank! This stunning 1 year old terrier mix came to the shelter as an owner surrender. His previous family stated that he did not get along with the two other dogs in the household. They had Tank since he was a younger puppy and only more recently started to display this behavior, along with some guarding. He did live with teens, the youngest being 13 but the family stated he did not like the youngest son. So, at this time he is recommended for a family with teens 16 and up.

Tank was nervous when he first arrived, but he is making friends daily and is slowly coming out of his shell. He is quickly becoming a staff favorite and gets super wiggly when he sees his shelter buddies now! Don’t make this sweet boy wait, he’s ready to go home!

Available to adopt at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

**Double Adoption** Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week, Joy and Envy! These charming, all-black ladies are only nine months old. When these sisters arrived at the shelter as teeny baby kittens, they were both incredibly timid and shy. After receiving lots of TLC from the team at the shelter, these two have blossomed into affectionate, lovable little ladies ready to find their forever family.

Joy and Envy’s warm and loving nature is evident to anyone fortunate enough to make their acquaintance. Aside from being absolutely gorgeous, these two are extremely sweet and playful. Expect a double dose of purring, lap naps and snuggles while in the company of these fabulous fur babies. These sisters will entertain themselves for hours with a supply of kitty toys, providing one lucky family with an unlimited amount of laughter and amusement. Joy and Envy would thrive in most homes, including a family with other cats, calm dogs, and older children. They are sisters who have never been separated and would do best if adopted together.

If you are interested in meeting Joy and Envy, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!