See Photos: Gorgeous Aurora Borealis Descends On Long Island
A well-timed flight gives a perfect view of the northern lights over a sea of clouds.
Jarred Tasch
It’s exceptionally rare for the aurora borealis, or northern lights, to be visible as far south as Long Island, but thanks to yesterday’s
severe geomagnetic storm where around one billion tons of solar plasma collided with earth’s magnetic sphere, we were able to catch a lucky glimpse of the phenomenon.
Here are some pictures captured across Long Island — or even 30,000 feet in the air!
The aurora shone over King’s Park on Oct. 10. Barb Lobosco
The aurora borealis reminded Long Island photographer Barb Lobosco of ‘spirits in the sky.’ Barb Lobosco
The aurora as captured by the National Weather Service in New York. National Weather Service NY
The beauty of the northern lights has inspired millenia of mythology, from the Norse to the Innuit to the Greek. Emily Haldas
Reds and greens washed over the night sky last night, thanks to a geomagnetic storm. Jarred Tasch
A smattering of stars still shone through the aurora at Fire Island. Heather Brody
The stars really have to align to time a night flight perfectly with a once-in-a-lifetime showing of the northern lights as far south as Long Island. Alyssa Formisano
The Jones Beach night sky on Oct. 10 was a watercolor work of art. Emily Haldas
The aurora — pictured here at Basalm Farm — was particularly bright on the east end, where the extra distance from New York City means far less light pollution to block the view. Aubrey Peterson
The pinks and purples of the aurora lit up Long Island from Nassau to the east end. Hailey Ferrara
The view of the aurora borealis while flying out of JFK airport last night was breathtaking. Jennie Siesener
The aurora is sometimes difficult to see with the naked eye — but our phones and cameras have an easier time. Timothy Bolger
When we see greens and pinks dance across the night sky, it’s really earth’s magnetic sphere absorbing energy from highly-charged sun plasma in a geomagnetic storm. Alyssa Formisano
Plainview got a gorgeous view of pinks and purples last night. Jordan Vallone
