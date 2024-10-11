See Photos: Gorgeous Aurora Borealis Descends On Long Island

A well-timed flight gives a perfect view of the northern lights over a sea of clouds.

It’s exceptionally rare for the aurora borealis, or northern lights, to be visible as far south as Long Island, but thanks to yesterday’s severe geomagnetic storm where around one billion tons of solar plasma collided with earth’s magnetic sphere, we were able to catch a lucky glimpse of the phenomenon.

Here are some pictures captured across Long Island — or even 30,000 feet in the air!