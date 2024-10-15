Restoring Confidence: Tattooing Offers Breast Cancer Survivors A Sense Of Wholeness

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Breast cancer survivors often face emotional and physical challenges after undergoing reconstructive surgery. One method of restoring both physical appearance and self-esteem is through areola tattooing, a specialized form of micropigmentation. This process, which involves recreating the appearance of the areola and nipple through carefully applied pigments, has become an important option for many survivors who want to feel whole again.

Olga Lucia, owner of Olga Lucia Permanent Cosmetics in Manhasset, has a passion for helping breast cancer survivors. She has been performing areola tattoos for more than 25 years. Lucia is an optometrist, by trade. Her journey into the world of permanent makeup began in the 1990s when she started offering eyeliner tattoos for her optometry patients. These patients, many of whom struggled with vision issues, dry eyes and other conditions, found it difficult to apply makeup.

“I started doing eyeliner tattoos for my patients,” Lucia said. “They had problems with dry eyes or motor skill impairments, and I realized this could really help them.” From there, she expanded her services to include eyebrow tattoos, body art and eventually, areola tattoos for breast cancer survivors.

Most breast cancer patients who have undergone reconstructive surgery are left without natural areolas. While surgeons can recreate the shape of the nipple, the area often lacks color, leaving women feeling incomplete.

“When we put the color of the areola, we recreate the areola and it looks normal,” Lucia explained. “With the techniques, we create the illusion that it’s 3D, so when they see themselves in the mirror, they feel complete again, like normal.” This process helps restore a sense of identity and femininity for many women.

The decision to undergo areola tattooing is deeply personal. Lucia explained that many survivors seek out this procedure years after their initial surgeries.

“Some people, five years later, six years later, they decide to do the areola tattooing because they don’t want to go through more surgeries,” she said. “It’s a way to avoid more invasive procedures while still getting a sense of completion.”

Lucia, who has a medical background as an optometrist, brings a unique perspective to her work. Her knowledge of anatomy and experience with delicate medical procedures allow her to approach each tattoo with precision and care.

“I have a medical background and knowledge of all these things,” she said. “I put it all together into this niche to help people feel better about themselves.”

The emotional impact of areola tattooing is profound. For many women, the experience is life-changing.

“Oh my God, they just give me hugs and they cry,” Lucia said. “One woman told me, ‘You gave me my life back.’ It’s incredible to see the happiness in people when they feel whole again.”

She added that the joy she feels from helping these women is immeasurable. “It’s incredible, the satisfaction I get when I see the happiness in people,” she said.

While areola tattooing has become more widely known in recent years, there was a time when it was not commonly discussed or even covered by insurance.

“Years ago, no one really knew about this, and insurance didn’t cover it,” Lucia said. “Now, it’s becoming more common, and insurance does cover it, which is great.” However, she noted that insurance coverage often comes with caveats. “It used to only be covered if it was done by a doctor, which is ridiculous because doctors know how to do surgery, not tattooing,” she explained. “Tattooing is totally different—it’s a different technique, different needles and the tissue is different.”

Lucia has performed hundreds of areola tattoos over the years and has seen clients from all walks of life. While most people assume that breast cancer primarily affects women, she has also worked with men who have undergone mastectomies.

“Men also have breast cancer, and some of them do one side or bilateral mastectomies,” she said. “We try to recreate that one side to look like the other.”

One of the most striking trends Lucia has noticed is the increasing number of younger breast cancer patients seeking her services.

“I’ve had patients in their 30s and 40s, and I’ve heard that younger and younger people are being diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said. The changing demographics of breast cancer survivors highlight the importance of making services like areola tattooing more accessible and widely known.

Despite the growing awareness, many people are still unaware that areola tattooing is an option. Lucia is passionate about spreading the word and educating both survivors and medical professionals about the benefits of micropigmentation.

“It’s about educating people that this is available and that they don’t have to feel afraid or shy,” she said. “Some people feel more comfortable with me because I have a medical background, and I’ve been doing this for more than 30 years.”

The process of areola tattooing typically takes about an hour, a vast improvement from the early days when the procedure could take several hours.

“Years ago, it used to be like four hours with the old machines, but now we have beautiful machines, and it takes about an hour,” Lucia said. While most clients are satisfied with the results of their initial session, some do return for touch-ups after a few years. “It fades over time, but I’ve had people come back four or seven years later for touch-ups,” she said.

In addition to helping individuals feel more confident in their appearance, Lucia also gives back to the community by offering her services for free to those without access to health insurance.

“Every October, I do events for free because a lot of people don’t have access to health insurance,” she said. This generosity is just one example of how deeply Lucia cares about her work and her clients.

Lucia’s expertise in permanent makeup, combined with her medical background, sets her apart in the world of areola tattooing. She sees her work as more than just a job—it’s a mission to help people heal both physically and emotionally.

“I’m passionate about seeing my work and seeing people feel beautiful again,” she added.

Through areola tattooing, Lucia has helped hundreds of breast cancer survivors regain a sense of wholeness and self-esteem. Her work is a testament to the power of body art in the healing process, and her dedication to her clients is unwavering. For those who have faced the trauma of breast cancer, Lucia offers more than just a tattoo—she offers a chance to feel complete again.

Olga Lucia Permanent Cosmetics is located at 1129 Northern Blvd. in Manhasset. Visit www.permanentcosmeticsbyolga.com or call 516-627-0722 to schedule a consultation.