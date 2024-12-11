Port Washington voters cast ballots in district elections

Voters in Port Washington cast their ballots in elections for commissioners of the garbage, water, police and sewage district Tuesday night.

Anglea Mullins, first elected to the Port Washington Police District Board of Police Commissioners in 2010, won re-election with 374 votes, officials said.

Port Washington Garbage Collection District Commissioner Steven Scott secured re-election with 275 votes.

The district is responsible for the collection of garbage throughout Port Washington working closely with the towns and villages within the Hamlet.

David Brackett won another term as Port Washington Water District commissioner with 283 votes, officials said.

The Port Washington Water District primarily serves the towns of Port Washington, Port Washington North, Manorhaven, Baxter Estates, and parts of Plandome Manor and Flower Hill.

Arduino Marinelli earned another term as commissioner in the Port Washington Water Pollution District, a position he has held since 2018. He won with 247 votes, according to election officials.

The district’s main objective is to protect public health, Manhasset Bay, and the environment through the collection and treatment of sanitary waste. Its responsibilities also include the treatment of wastewater collected by the Incorporated Village of Manorhaven, according to its website.

“I’m glad to have the support of the community, I feel like I’ve been doing a good job for 33 years so I feel like I earned three more years,” Brackett said in an interview with the Port Washington News after his victory.



“Looking forward to the next three years to keep things going. It’s an unknown, important thing in our community that people take for granted. Once you flush, there’s a lot more behind it” Marinelli said in an interview with the Port Washington News after his victory.

Results of the election were announced shortly after polls closed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Polish American Citizens Association in Port Washington.

In addition to the 4,200 local governments in New York State, there are more than 7,000 town special districts according to the state.



Over the last 50 years, towns have liberally used special districts to address the increased residential needs brought on by suburban growth that were not necessarily occurring on a town-wide basis.



While the 140 special districts in Nassau County represent only two percent of the districts statewide, they are responsible for 31 percent of all special district revenues collected throughout the State.



Three elected commissioners, who have staggered three-year terms, govern the district. One of the three commissioner positions is up for election each year. As per New York State law, special district elections are held on the second Tuesday in December.