Great Neck man, 21, arrested for allegedly impersonating a Homeland Security officer

A Great Neck man was arrested Sunday for allegedly impersonating a Homeland Security officer in New Hyde Park, possessing a handgun and activating flashing lights and sirens on his car, Nassau County police reported.

Seth Newman, 21, was charged with criminal impersonation and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

At about noon on Sunday, Newman was reported to be driving a black 2021 Dodge Charger around Marcus Avenue and New Hyde Park Road in New Hyde Park.

Police said he used flashing lights and a siren on his vehicle. He was also reported to be in possession of what appeared to be a black handgun around his hip and said he was a Homeland Security officer.

Police arrested him without incident after in a King Kullen parking lot in Garden City Park.

Newman has since been released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to return for a court appearance on Nov. 7 at the First District Court in Hempstead.

Nassau County detectives have asked that anyone who may have been a victim of Newman or have been involved in a similar incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to dial 911. Police said callers will remain anonymous.