Mastic Beach Teenager Sentenced To 28 Years In Prison

David Trent, 19, of Mastic Beach, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for violence he committed as a member of a gang valled ‘No Fake Love,’ or the ‘NFL.’

A Mastic Beach teenager was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Oct. 30 after pleading guilty to manslaughter, robbery and more. The violence was all linked to his affiliation with the gang “No Fake Love,” or the “NFL.”

David Trent, 19, shot and killed Jorge Mauricio Sevilla Barrera and injured two others outside of the Minx Nightclub in Farmingville, and committed armed robbery against a Lyft driver in Wading River. Trent was one of 18 defendants indicted in Dec. 2022 following a long-term investigation into violence committed by No Fake Love, a criminal street organization.

“We are satisfied that this lengthy sentence will keep this violent offender off the streets of Suffolk County,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “This was a violent and brutal act and now this defendant will be held accountable for his indefensible actions.”

Trent and other members of No Fake Love were gathered in the Minx nightclub parking lot, in Farmingville, on Dec. 5 2021 when they got into an argument with Barrera and his friends. When the argument turned physical, Trent went to his car, pulled out a gun and shot Barrera.

Trent and another person then kicked Barrera while he was on the ground before Trent stood over Barrera and shot him again, killing him. Trent and other No Fake Love members then got into their car. Trent leaned out of the window and fired multiple shots as they fled the scene. Two additional victims suffered non-fatal injuries in the shooting.

Then, on April 13 2022, Trent and co-conspirators Shati Roy, Jr. and Corey Foggy ordered a Lyft to Wading River. When the driver arrived, Trent, Roy, and Foggy entered the back seat. Soon into the ride, Roy reached over and repeatedly struck the driver around his head and body. Trent and Roy then both pointed guns at the driver’s head and said to each other and the driver several times, “Shoot him! Get out of the car.”

Foggy exited the vehicle and forcibly pulled the driver out of the vehicle. The driver fell to the ground. Roy jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with Trent still in the back seat. Roy then ripped out the dashboard camera and threw it onto the road (the camera was later recovered by investigators and captured the entire incident). Both Roy and Foggy have already pleaded guilty for their roles in this robbery and carjacking.

On Sept. 30, Trent pleaded guilty to manslaughter, attempted murder, robbery, grand larceny and other related charges. He was sentenced on Oct. 30 to 28 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.