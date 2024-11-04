Local author showcase at the Syosset library

Local authors gathered at the Syosset Public Library this Saturday (Photo provided by the Syosset Public Library)

Nassau County authors gathered at the Syosset Public Library this weekend for a local author showcase. The event garnered 50 people, the library said.

The featured authors included Pete Kearney, Fei Kwan Li, Grace C. Liu, Lorrie McCabe, Rose Mohammadi, Nayana Niglye, Hank Schnitzel, JoAnne Helfert Sullam, and Michael R. Virgintino.

Authors in attendance represented a variety of genres, including adult fiction, adult nonfiction, short stories, poetry, children’s books and graphic novels.

The head of the Reader’s Services Department said the event’s goal is to introduce local authors to the community and share their writing and publishing experiences.

Most of this year’s authors are current or former residents of Syosset and Woodbury, the library said. The library has hosted previous author showcases through its Reader’s Services Department, but the event is not always annual.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the Syosset Public Library for organizing this,” said Grace C. Liu.

Liu published her book, “Research To Empower: A Vibrant Guidebook for Young Students,” based on her experiences as a student researcher.

“I saw the opportunity to write and share my experiences as a student researcher, which I know will be valuable for millions of struggling young researchers worldwide,” she said.

Liu published her book as a high school student. Other authors shared their experiences writing.

“Finally, when I was almost 60, I envisioned a project, a work of conceptual art in the form of a graphic novel,” said Hank Schnitzel.

Schnitzel wrote a graphic novel based on his experience in software development, he said. The novel is titled “Jews Without Enough Money: An Anti-Agile Manifesto.”

Schnitzel said this was his first opportunity to share his book with the community, his first-ever author event, and it helped him envision his next project.

Author JoAnne Helfert Sullman said events like the author’s showcase are inspirational.

“It’s inspiring to meet people who love books like I do and who love my writing,” said Sullam.

“That keeps me moving forward,” she said. “And also, being dyslexic, I can prove that it can be done. You can write a book even with a handicap, which I didn’t used to believe.”

The Friends of the Library sold copies of each author’s books, and all proceeds will go towards future library programming.

Mohammadi said the showcase was a “beautiful way to get together and learn.”