Roslyn Historical Society hosts annual meeting

Members of the Roslyn Historical Society during their meeting. Photo submitted by Roslyn Historical Society

The Roslyn Landmark Society highlighted its accomplishments during the year during its annual meeting on Nov. 6.

The Roslyn Landmark Society was created by Dr. Roger and Peggy Gerry in 1961 to protect and preserve the many historic structures throughout Roslyn. Michael Epstein, founder of the Roslyn music venue My Father’s Place, sponsored the event at the club. During the event, Rosanna Wolff, Epstein Roslyn Landmark Society trustee and Fundraising & Events Committee chair, chatted onstage about the venue’s important place in Roslyn’s history.

During the meeting, Howard Kroplick, Roslyn Landmark co-president, was honored with a certificate of appreciation. Former Roslyn Landmark Society President Craig Westergard described Kroplick as an exemplary “tour de force.”

In addition to highlighting the group’s achievements throughout the year, trustee and officer elections were held during the meeting at My Father’s Place in Roslyn.

Ten trustees — Carol Clarke, Jordan Fensterman, Aviv Fine, John Flynn, Kroplick​, Matt Korn, Ariel Morabito, John Santos, Mitchell Schwartz and Craig Westergard had their appointments renewed.

Three officers–Kroplick, John Santos, and Jordan Fensterman–were also elected. Mitchell Schwartz and John Flynn were also elected to officer positions within the society.

The non-profit’s next event is a Virtual Tour of the Roslyn Grist Mill on Nov. 13. The mill, a historically significant Dutch-colonial industrial building dating back to the 18th century, is nestled in the heart of Roslyn. It has undergone a significant restoration effort, and the four-phase renovation is expected to finish in 2027.

