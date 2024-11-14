North Hempstead kicks off annual Toys for Tots drive to support families in need

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and the Town Board announced the launch of this year’s Toys for Tots collection drive, held in partnership with the United States Marine Corps.

The drive ensures underprivileged children and families in the community feel holiday joy through donated gifts, and it has long been one of Long Island’s most popular seasonal charities. Residents are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys at collection boxes placed in various town facilities through Dec. 9.

Founded by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, the Toys for Tots program has distributed nearly 550 million toys to over 250 million children nationwide for more than 75 years. The Long Island chapter of Toys for Tots began its donation efforts this October by bringing together local officials, law enforcement, and members of the United States Marine Corps Reserve to collect and distribute toys to children in need.

“Every child deserves a present during the holidays, but unfortunately, that’s not the reality for many families,” Supervisor DeSena said. “Please consider donating a toy this month. No gift you can receive feels better than the one you give in putting a smile on a young boy or girl’s face.”

Drop-off locations are listed below. For more information on Toys for Tots or the town drive, please call 311 or visit toysfortots.org.

Toys for Tots Drop-off Locations:

Charles J. Fuschillo Park

Carle Road at Broadmoor Lane, Carle Place

John D. Caemmerer Park

Wentworth Avenue, Albertson

Clark Botanic Garden

193 I.U. Willets Road, Albertson

Michael J. Tully Park

1801 Evergreen Avenue, New Hyde Park

Clinton G. Martin Park

1601 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park

Town Hall 1

220 Plandome Road, Manhasset

Town Hall 2

200 Plandome Road, Manhasset

Harbor Links Golf Course

1 Fairway Drive, Port Washington

North Hempstead Public Safety Office

470 Old Westbury Road, Roslyn Heights