11 adoptable friends you’ll be grateful for this Thanksgiving

Remember, adopting a furry companion saves two lives: the one you bring home and the one who gets a spot in the shelter or rescue. So this Thanksgiving, consider opening your heart and home to a new family member—it’s a decision you’ll be thankful for every day!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats, Inc.

Brock is an outgoing and boisterous playful kitten. He likes to eat from your hand and will treat any small object like a toy to bat around. His silky black fur shines brown in the sunlight and shows the tabby pattern he has underneath. This kittens will wrestle his siblings and pounce through the fosters house with lots of energy. Brock is a vocal boy who asks for love and attention from you and loves to snuggle with his favorite humans.

May is a gentle and sweet kitten with an amazing tabby coat with flecks of orange. Some would almost call her blonde tabby, with just the cutest petite frame. May has some corneal scratching on her eye from an infection that wasn’t treated until she was rescued, but this doesn’t affect her sight at all. May loves to be carried around, groomed, and loves a bed or couch almost as much as she loves to sunbathe! She enjoys being with cats and can be found romping with her siblings in the foster home.

To adopt Brock or May, complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Lucky! This handsome, black-and-white labrador mix is approximately four years old. Lucky is a golden nugget of joy in search of his four-leaf clover. Sadly, luck was not on his side when he was abandoned by the people who adopted him due to a change in their living situation. Despite his heartbreak, Lucky remains incredibly sweet, loving, and playful. The dedicated team at the Animal Shelter exclaims that this good boy is the most outgoing, friendly pup who loves meeting new people. To say that Lucky is a social butterfly would be an understatement.

Lucky has so much love to give, is full of energy, and can be adopted to a home with children, and likely other pets. He has a penchant for escape, so this is something that his future family will need to keep in mind. Lucky is an absolute crowd-pleasing delight, who would make a wonderful addition to a household looking for a fun-loving companion.

For more information about adopting Lucky, complete an adoption application. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Meet Ash! This handsome three-year-old terrier mix was rescued from Louisiana and is in need of a special home. He has a very outgoing and spirited personality but needs someone who has previous dog experience. This is to ensure that he receives the proper exercise and enrichment activities he will need to thrive.

Meet energetic Toby! He’s a one-year-old Teddy Roosevelt Terrier mix who was brought to Animal League America all the way from Texas to start his new life. Toby can jump higher than any small breed dog we’ve ever seen, so he needs to go home to a fully fenced yard! He has a lot of energy and is looking to join a family with an active lifestyle to help him run to his heart’s desire. Toby wants to be the star of the show in your house and would do best as the only pet.

Buffy is the sweetest seven-month-old dog, who arrived during an emergency rescue down in Florida after Hurricane Helene. She has a covered medical condition called a hypermetric gait that makes her walk a little silly, but other than this, she is a perfectly healthy pup! Playing with other dogs is her specialty and does well with young children!

Nellie is a gorgeous one-year-old terrier mix who sadly came back to Animal League America due to unforeseen circumstances. She is a super loving and sweet girl once she gets to know you and would do best with an owner with previous dog-experience. Nellie does well with other dogs but not so much with cats. Nellie will do best in a home with older children.

*Double Adoption* Abra and Cadabra are one-year-old sibling sweethearts looking for a touch of magic to make their worries vanish! Raised in the comfort of a foster home, these two have only known love. Now, shelter life has them feeling a little overwhelmed—but with the right home (older kids, please!), their stress will disappear in no time! Could you be their next trick? Come meet them today and give these magical kitties the forever home they deserve!

Seven-year-old Milo didn’t have the best of luck finding a place to feel entirely safe, but things are looking up for this sweet fellow now that he’s enjoying the safety of staying with us. Despite a rough beginning in and out of his previous home, he’s relishing the peace and quiet he never had before. Loafing on beds and waiting for treats and ear rubs is exceeding just what he needs. He can really get used to this lifestyle! A home as the only pet would make his wildest dreams come true.

Eight-month-old Gabardine is looking forward to the glorious day when she gets to enjoy all the freedom of roaming around her first real home. This energetic kitten arrived with her mom, and needed an extended stay with vets to help relieve her of dermatological issues. A special diet has helped her overcome that obstacle, and in partnership with our Pet Health Centers, her treatments will be covered at cost when using Animal League America facilities. Although she’s not a fan of extended cuddles, Gabardine loves playtime! A home with older children who have a lot of energy would make you the perfect fit for Gabardine!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!