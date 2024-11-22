Herricks student takes second place in Hofstra-sponsored essay contest

Herricks Public Schools congratulates sophomore Sreya Sanyal for winning second place in the 15th Annual “Celebration of Suburban Diversity” essay contest hosted by the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University. Winners were recognized at the “Celebration of Suburban Diversity Banquet” on Nov. 19.

The National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra is dedicated to studying the challenges and opportunities of suburban areas. Through multidisciplinary research, it explores demographic, social, economic, and environmental changes, with a focus on sustainability, social equity, and economic development.

To compete in the contest, students must submit an essay based on both research and personal experience that identifies and analyzes an issue related to the racially, culturally, ethnically, religiously, or otherwise diverse Long Island suburbs, and describes the impact of this issue on their future.

Second place comes with a $2,000 college scholarship, which is doubled if Sreya chooses to attend Hofstra.