Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Superintendent DWI, LuminoCity lights festival and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week:

Port Washington Schools Superintendent Michael J. Hynes, who announced his resignation last month, was arrested after police said he was driving while intoxicated when he crashed into a motorcyclist in Sayville.

LuminoCity Festival founder Xiaoyi Chen was joined by local leaders to kick off the 2024 LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Nov. 7.

The Manhasset Board of Education unanimously opted to enter into join Long Island school districts in challenging the state Department of Education’s Regionalization initiative, which would provide channels for school districts to collaborate and share resources.

An investigation into the death of a person in Wantagh after an encounter with Nassau County police is being conducted by The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation.

Port Washington’s Beacon Theater has a rich 100-year history of celebrating arts and culture. Now new ownership is seeking to relaunch the opulence and history of its golden age origins after its doors were shuttered for years.