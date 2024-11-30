Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Superintendent DWI, LuminoCity lights festival and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week:
Port Washington Superintendent Michael Hynes charged with DWI: Police
Port Washington Schools Superintendent Michael J. Hynes, who announced his resignation last month, was arrested after police said he was driving while intoxicated when he crashed into a motorcyclist in Sayville.
LuminoCity Festival opens at Eisenhower Park with new “Sweet Dreams” theme
LuminoCity Festival founder Xiaoyi Chen was joined by local leaders to kick off the 2024 LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Nov. 7.
Manhasset BOE joins legal filing opposing state’s Regionalization
The Manhasset Board of Education unanimously opted to enter into join Long Island school districts in challenging the state Department of Education’s Regionalization initiative, which would provide channels for school districts to collaborate and share resources.
Attorney General’s Office announces investigation into death on Long Island
An investigation into the death of a person in Wantagh after an encounter with Nassau County police is being conducted by The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation.
Port’s historic Beacon Theater prepares for relaunch of its Golden Age grandeur
Port Washington’s Beacon Theater has a rich 100-year history of celebrating arts and culture. Now new ownership is seeking to relaunch the opulence and history of its golden age origins after its doors were shuttered for years.