Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Tax cuts, state championship wins and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week:
North Hempstead residents to get a tax cut after town board spars over 2 partisan proposals
North Hempstead residents will be getting another tax cut in 2025 after town board members sparred Wednesday night over competing tax cut proposals – one from each party – that differed in amount, where the money was coming from and who would be receiving it.
NUMC files notice of claim against state government, alleging $1 billion stolen
TwoNassau University Medical Center Chairman Matthew Bruderman announced on Tuesday the filing of a notice of claims against the State of New York, alleging the hospital was defrauded of millions of dollars.
Nassau County Democrats get $1.25m wave of long-awaited ARPA money
After a monthslong draught in the Nassau County Legislature where no Democrat-led requests for funding made it to the floor for a vote, on Nov. 20 the legislature approved about $1.25 million in funding for projects by Democratic legislators.
Manhasset cross country wins first state title in school history
In restaurants, at school, at each other’s houses, the members of the Manhasset boys cross country team would discuss a goal that no XC team at the school had ever reached: winning a state title.
Great Neck BOE weighs Regionalization as residents mount opposition
Great Neck Superintendent Kenneth Bossert said the school district is assessing the New York State Education Department’s Regionalization plan, which would facilitate collaboration among school districts, to weigh the potential benefits and concerns of the initiative. But he refrained from expressing full support or complete opposition.