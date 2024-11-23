Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Tax cuts, state championship wins and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include tax cuts, state championship wins and more.

North Hempstead residents will be getting another tax cut in 2025 after town board members sparred Wednesday night over competing tax cut proposals – one from each party – that differed in amount, where the money was coming from and who would be receiving it.

TwoNassau University Medical Center Chairman Matthew Bruderman announced on Tuesday the filing of a notice of claims against the State of New York, alleging the hospital was defrauded of millions of dollars.

After a monthslong draught in the Nassau County Legislature where no Democrat-led requests for funding made it to the floor for a vote, on Nov. 20 the legislature approved about $1.25 million in funding for projects by Democratic legislators.

In restaurants, at school, at each other’s houses, the members of the Manhasset boys cross country team would discuss a goal that no XC team at the school had ever reached: winning a state title.

Great Neck Superintendent Kenneth Bossert said the school district is assessing the New York State Education Department’s Regionalization plan, which would facilitate collaboration among school districts, to weigh the potential benefits and concerns of the initiative. But he refrained from expressing full support or complete opposition.