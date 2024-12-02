What was missing from Sen. Schumer’s $72M Penn Station announcement?

Some critical details were missing from U.S. Sen. Schumer’s announcement that he has secured $72 million from the federal Department of Transportation for various Penn Station capital improvements.

Is the $72 million an approved appropriation of funding that a transit agency must still develop a grant application or apply for, or is it a real grant that includes $72 million in funding to a transit agency that is now immediately available to be spent by the grant recipient?

Are these funds being administered by the Federal Transit Administration? Is there already a memorandum of understanding between the MTA, LIRR, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak for administration of these funds?