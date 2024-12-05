Academic, musical and athletic accomplishments commemorated at Sewanhaka’s November board meeting

The Marching Knights of Sewanhaka were honored by Superintendent Regina Agrusa and members of the board of education on Nov. 26 (Photo courtesy of the Sewanhaka Central High School District)

It was an unforgettable night of celebration as the Sewanhaka Central High School District community gathered to honor several student achievements at the board of education meeting, hosted at Floral Park Memorial High School, on Nov. 26.

Floral Park Memorial High School seniors and members of the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee Oscar Dalton and Leanne Richardson assisted with starting the meeting, providing a portion of the superintendent’s update and sharing notable districtwide highlights. This is part of the new initiative to feature student ambassadors from the school where the board meeting is being held.

The celebratory student recognitions began with Ms. Agrusa congratulating Elmont Memorial High School senior Aafia Ahmed for being selected to present her poster at the 2024 American Society for Cell Biology national conference in San Diego, California. She has worked with researchers at Albert Einstein for the last two years to understand cellular mechanisms behind methylmercury protection.

The successful fall season of H. Frank Carey High School’s varsity cheerleaders was highlighted. The team received first place in the Nassau County Class B Game Day Cheerleading Championship and second place in the New York State Class B Game Day Cheerleading Championship. Additionally, Coach Melanie Velez was named Nassau County Class B Coach of the Year.

The Marching Knights of Sewanhaka, the district’s competitive marching band under the direction of Matthew Povolny, were applauded for their remarkable 2024 season. The marching band received third place in the Large School 3 Division of the New York State Field Band Championship, earning a score of 82.65.

The commendations continued with the recognition of Floral Park Memorial High School’s varsity boys soccer team for their outstanding fall season. The Knights are Nassau County Champions, Long Island Champions and Class A New York State Champions. This is the first time the Knights have earned the Long Island and State Championship titles. The team was led by head coach Ahkeel Rodney and assistant coaches Christopher McKie and Kristen Freiermuth.