10 adoptable friends that want to come home for the holidays

Now that the leftovers are packed away, it’s the purrfect time to welcome a new best friend into your home. Shelters and rescues are brimming with lovable animals eager to find their forever families. Why not make this season even more heartwarming by adopting a furry companion today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Handsome Sinatra is a one-year-old Hound mix and is a total bundle of energy that will be a fun and loyal canine companion. If you like to live an active lifestyle, you and Sinatra will truly have many wonderful adventures together!

Spark is a beautiful three-year-old Shepherd mix who LOVES people and enjoys going on long leisurely walks with his favorite staff members. This handsome boy is housebroken, crate trained, and knows his basic commands like “sit,” “paw,” “down,” and “outside”! Spark is looking for experienced adopters in an adult-only home to be his very best self.

Yuki is a beautiful 1 ½-year-old Cattle dog mix rescued from Louisiana who is ready for anything. An active girl, Yuki loves a good game of fetch, and long walks in the great outdoors. Yuki prefers to be the only pet so she can have all the attention to herself!

Andrea is a loveable, one-year-old terrier mix ready to find a home of her very own. She is an active girl and would do best in a residence with a fully fenced-in yard where she can run and play with her new family.

After an inauspicious start to life in Afghanistan, two-year-old Epic is settling into a more tranquil life stateside. This cautious cat likes to take things slow, but once he feels comfortable, he can’t help but take charge of playtime and treat parties. Offerings of love (and treats!) will convince him that he’s finally landed in a safe place where he’ll be a treasured member of a family.

Chaos hit three-year-old Harmony’s life when her health took a downward spiral, leaving her owner no longer able to afford her care. Animal League America vets welcomed her back and went right to work restoring the good health she’d previously enjoyed. Now equipped with a plan for her heart condition, Harmony is back on her paws. An invitation to ear rubs and an exchange of treats is all that’s needed to reassure her.

Chester has made a big impression on everyone’s hearts! How can someone so small take up so much room? This zesty little tiger is someone special — extraordinary, really! He loves going on his room’s exercise wheel and deserves an athletic life indoors with a family who’ll show him that all he endured was worth it because it led him to you!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats, Inc.

Laila is a friendly and playful little girl. She loves affection from her foster family and adores playing and exploring with her siblings. Her favorite treat is churros and her favorite toys include bell balls and wand toys!

Luke is the cutest little tabby, known for his gentle and easygoing demeanor. He loves to be held once he is comfortable with you. He’s a real cuddle bug! Luke enjoys playing with string toys and balls and romping around with his sibling.

To adopt Laila and/or Luke, complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

How about a high-five for this week’s Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Buster!

*Great for older kids- no other pets in home* Buster is a handsome, healthy, energetic two-year-old Chocolate Lab. He was brought to the animal shelter due to a change in his family’s circumstances. No one can comprehend how this dapper dog hasn’t managed to lock down a great home yet. Buster is athletic and is not shy when it comes to showing off how fast he can fetch a tennis ball. He gets the “bootie wiggles” upon greeting him… which will provide endless laughter and joy for one lucky family.

Buster is a rambunctious tweenager, who has some resource guarding, so he may not live with younger children or other animals. His best life would be with a family who has experience, patience and understanding when it comes to the highly intelligent mind of a labrador. A little persistence is worth it for this chocolate lab, who melts hearts and has a very long life of unconditional love, laughter and memories to give.

For more information about adopting Buster, complete an adoption application. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!